Bee’ah Education, a subsidiary of Bee’ah Group, the region’s leading sustainability group, launched the “Youth Sustainability Pioneers” program designed specifically for 12th grade students with the aim of empowering them scientifically to be part of shaping a bright and sustainable future.

Over the past years, Bee’ah Education has worked with dedication to enhance awareness of sustainability, through interactive workshops, games and competitions organized annually, which has had a profound impact on teachers and students in the country and the region.

The “Youth Pioneers of Sustainability” program is Bee’ah Education’s latest innovative initiative, as at the end of the training course, participants will receive an accredited certificate in the field of sustainability.

The training program is applied for via the website, and is designed to enable secondary school students to enhance their knowledge and skills necessary to support sustainability and create positive change within their local communities and beyond.

The program aims to educate future generations about the fundamental concepts of sustainability and provide them with a solid foundation that promotes a sustainable lifestyle and a future that is more aware of the importance of preserving the environment. The program, enhanced by Bee’ah Group’s long experience in the field of environmental preservation and sustainability, also aims to engage, educate and inspire young people to be ambassadors for sustainability.

Hind Al-Huwaidi, CEO of Education at Bee’ah Group, said: “In the future, we envision that sustainability will become a way of life for future generations. Our mission at Bee’ah Education is to nurture future generations of champions interested in consolidating sustainability and who possess the passion and attention required to make a positive impact in this world.” .

She added that through the “Young Sustainability Pioneers” program, Bee’ah Education is committed to providing students with a rich educational experience that enables them to deal with sustainability challenges with confidence. By providing young minds with the understanding and tools they need, we aim to enhance the culture of decision-making and increase their sense of Responsibility, and in line with the vision of Sharjah and the Emirates to build a sustainable green future for all.

The program offers four comprehensive training courses on the circular economy, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, environmental footprint and climate change, all of which are essential to achieving a sustainable future.

The Importance of the Circular Economy course highlights the importance of reducing waste, recycling and managing resources, while the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals course shares insights on confronting global challenges such as: poverty, protecting biodiversity and climate change, while the Exploring the Environmental Footprint course revolves around teaching participants how to reduce their footprint. Carbon emissions and discovering appropriate ways to make responsible choices that reduce the environmental impact resulting from these activities.

In the final course, which focuses on climate change, students will be exposed to scientific topics, including climate change, understanding its causes and consequences, and exploring implementable solutions that ensure proper handling of this urgent global issue.

As part of the program, students will be able to follow interactive video lectures rich with valuable information provided by experts in the field of the environment to motivate them to think positively. Students will also study the training materials for the course, and upon completion they will be required to pass short tests to demonstrate their environmental knowledge.

Upon the successful completion of all four courses, the student receives the “Youth Sustainability Pioneers” certificate, which is an indication of their commitment to sustainability and their acquisition of basic knowledge and skills that qualify them to become makers and leaders of change in the world.

The content of the training courses was recorded by experts in the field of the environment. The “Circular Economy” course will be delivered by Hind Al-Huwaidi, CEO of Education at Bee’ah Group, while the content of the “United Nations Sustainable Development Goals” course will be presented by Dr. Dina Assaf, Resident Coordinator at the United Nations in the UAE. The content of the “Ecological Footprint” course is taught by Rashid Mohammed Al Zaabi, a scientist specializing in mammals and terrestrial and marine biodiversity, and the content of the “Climate Change” course is taught by Nour Mezher, an expert on climate change policies.

It is noteworthy that Bee’ah for Education has begun its activities since 2010, and is still working hard to involve individuals, schools, institutions, companies and government agencies in efforts to support sustainability at various levels.

The Sustainability Academy, affiliated with Bee’ah Education and the Institute for Environmental Management and Sustainability, also aims to empower participants at all ages and at all levels to make a sustainable impact now and in the future. Through the “Future Pioneers Award,” Bee’ah for Education is doing its utmost to enable the participation of individuals and groups. From schools and institutions and highlighting innovations for sustainable environmental work.

The launch of the “Youth Pioneers of Sustainability Program” confirms Bee’ah Education’s commitment to sponsoring and supporting environmental education efforts and developing the capabilities of future generations of sustainability ambassadors. Accordingly, it is necessary to invite and encourage schools and educational institutions to participate in the “Young Pioneers of Sustainability” program to provide students with invaluable knowledge. An invaluable value that will shape their environmental awareness and business for years to come.