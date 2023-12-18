Bee'ah Group, a leader in the field of sustainability in the region, announced its commitment to achieving “net zero carbon emissions” by 2040 in all its operations, by building on its initiatives and projects that have begun working to achieve this goal, in line with what the parties participating in the conference reached. The United Nations Climate Conference (COP28), the Strategic Initiative for Climate Neutrality 2050 in the United Arab Emirates, and the global goal of limiting temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

At the conclusion of the United Nations climate conference, the UAE became the first country to submit a global report that includes a comprehensive assessment, urging 200 countries to reach agreement on basic plans and practices during the next decade, which include reducing the use of fossil fuels in stages, as the UAE succeeded in mobilizing global solidarity. Unprecedented climate action and positive action to protect the environment.

As a supporter of the climate during the summit, Bee’ah Group participated in dialogues, exchanged visions and ideas, and launched new exceptional projects to keep pace with these developments. This enabled it to make remarkable progress towards reaching “net zero emission” within its affiliated institutions, and at the same time Helping to meet the aspirations of its partners and the cities in which it implements its projects and initiatives.

Bee'ah Group has succeeded in achieving significant progress in its steps towards achieving “net zero emission” so far. Thanks to its strategies aimed at achieving “zero” waste, Bee'ah Group was able to divert 90% of the total waste away from landfills in the Emirate of Sharjah, and reduce From dependence on landfills and from the emission of greenhouse gases resulting from burying waste in landfills or burning it, which constitute 60% of the total greenhouse gas emissions in the waste management sector in the United Arab Emirates.

Bee’ah Group CEO, Khaled Al Huraimel, said: “As a group headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, Bee’ah Group has been keen, since its establishment, to keep pace with national strategies and plans related to sustainability, and the historic developments witnessed by the Conference of the Parties (COP28) have inspired us to redouble our efforts and endeavors aimed at leadership in the field of Sustainability.

He added: “In less than 15 years, since the launch of the Bee’ah Group, we have succeeded in raising the rate of diverting waste away from landfills in the Emirate of Sharjah to 90%, which is the highest rate at the regional level, and we continue to gradually raise this rate to reach 100% and achieve our goal of zero waste.” “Over the next 15 years, we will strengthen our carbon reduction strategies and adopt new innovations to track our progress towards achieving net zero emissions by 2040.”

Al Huraimel pointed out, “Climate solutions represent the core of our work, and through our operations we have provided a role model, and we affirm our commitment to continuing to provide pioneering solutions to our partners and the cities in which we operate and to contribute to achieving sustainable development goals at the local, regional, and global levels. At the same time, we are keen to monitor our operations to ensure “Enhancing our contribution to positive climate action as we expand and grow is the primary goal of our commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2040.”

Bee'ah Group's comprehensive waste management system leads the group's path towards diverting waste away from landfills completely, starting with the use of technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics in collecting and sorting waste, a fleet of waste collection vehicles, and a “waste management complex” that sorts all types of waste. The remaining non-recyclable waste is transferred to a “waste-to-energy plant.”

The Emirates Waste-to-Energy Company, which was established in partnership between Bee'ah Group and Masdar, supervised the development of the station near the group's Waste Management Complex. The station currently produces 30 megawatts of electricity to feed 28,000 homes, and contributes to Avoiding the emission of 450 thousand tons of carbon dioxide annually.

During the Conference of the Parties (COP 28), Bee’ah concluded strategic partnerships to launch two projects that constitute an added value to the waste-to-energy system, namely the project to convert a waste landfill into a “solar energy farm” and a “waste-to-hydrogen conversion station”. Waste away from landfills in the Emirate of Sharjah. The group will work to close the landfills and utilize their space to develop a “solar energy farm” with a production capacity of up to 120 megawatts, in a project that is the first of its kind in the region, in cooperation with “Masdar” and the “Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority.” ” (Siwa).

The commercial station for converting waste into hydrogen, which Bee’ah launched in cooperation with Air Water and Chinook Hydrogen, is the first of its kind in the world. It came after the exceptional results achieved by the pilot station in the British city of Nottingham, which confirmed the commercial feasibility of a process with a low carbon footprint. Passive to convert solid municipal and industrial waste into green hydrogen used in hydrogen fuel cells.

The “Solar Energy Farm” and “Waste-to-Hydrogen Conversion Plant” projects will be developed near Bee’ah Group’s “Waste Management Complex” and the “Waste-to-Energy Conversion Plant,” allowing the group to operate its operations with clean energy, and work on converting its fleet. Its trucks, vehicles and machinery range from regular fuel to hydrogen fuel cells powered by green hydrogen.

Bee'ah Group includes innovative companies specialized in the field of waste management, clean and renewable energy, digital transformation, environmental education, sustainability consulting, green transportation, the real estate sector, and health care, all of which contribute to achieving its goal of shaping the future of smart and sustainable cities and enhancing the quality of life.

Bee'ah Group currently has 13,000 employees working across the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Arab Republic of Egypt. In 2022, Bee'ah opened its new headquarters to manage all its operations. The new building, designed by engineer Zaha Hadid, meets LEED platinum standards. The main building represents a model for future offices, as it takes into account the principles of sustainability, digital transformation, and smart infrastructure in future cities. A solar energy station and a water treatment and recycling station, and it uses highly advanced technology enhanced by artificial intelligence to rationalize energy consumption according to the number of people sitting, air temperature and timing.