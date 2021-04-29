Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi launched its new documentary film “Our Sea … Our Future”, within the framework of joint cooperation with “Abu Dhabi Media”, the leading public media services company in the UAE. During the film, fisheries that are an integral part of the heritage were highlighted. In the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the pressures it is exposed to and the measures taken by the authority to limit the effects of overfishing on the marine environment, and to ensure the renewal and recovery of fish stocks

The documentary will be shown in Ramadan on the Emirates Channel in its premiere on Saturday May 1, 2021 at 09:30 PM, and will be repeated at exactly 3:30 AM. It will also be shown again on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 02:30 in the afternoon, and again at 3:30 in the afternoon. The documentary will be broadcast at the same time as the premiere on all accounts of the Abu Dhabi and UAE channels on social media platforms.

As for Abu Dhabi Channel, the documentary will be shown on the first day of Eid Al Fitr at 08:30 pm after the House Science news bulletin, and it will be repeated at 05:30 PM the next day.

The Environment Agency Abu Dhabi produced this documentary that sheds light on the roles of some of the agency’s employees during the performance of their daily duties in coastal and marine areas, ports and landing sites, and reviews the challenges they face. It also includes a set of interviews with experts and specialists at the authority, who highlighted the importance of the fishing industry, which is the main profession on which many Emiratis relied as a main source of income at a time before the emergence of oil, and which is still despite the comprehensive renaissance witnessed by the country and the diversity of sources Income from the main sources of income and a heritage craft that will be handed down for generations.

During the film, the viewpoints and opinions of fishermen who are considered one of the main partners of the authority, and play a major role in preserving fish wealth, through their participation in studies determining the important fishing seasons and fish reproduction, and contributing to scientific research and traditional knowledge by providing information on fish species and species. Endangered species, fishing yield, fish stocks and mortality of endangered species. Fishermen also play an effective role in implementing the adopted decisions and procedures that have greatly contributed to limiting the effects of excessive fishing on the marine environment and protecting fish stocks.

Mohammed Al Bawardi

His Excellency Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bawardi, Vice Chairman of the Authority’s Board of Directors, said: “The Emirate of Abu Dhabi is one of the main parties concerned with fisheries in the United Arab Emirates. The improvement in the state of fish stocks through the abundance of benthic fish species in the waters of the emirate is a very good indicator of the general state of fish wealth in the country’s territorial waters in the Arabian Gulf.

His Excellency pointed out that the Emirates, like other countries of the world, are subject to depletion in the natural fisheries in the UAE as a result of a combination of natural and human factors. And the acute depletion of fish wealth to a decrease of more than 80% of the state and levels of fish stocks in the country. In addition, stocks of many major commercial species have decreased to unsustainable levels.

His Excellency affirmed that as part of its efforts to preserve fish stocks and encourage sustainable use of fisheries and marine resources, the authority has set many controls to manage fisheries in the emirate in a way that increases the economic viability of exploiting and conserving natural resources. A set of measures and standards have been implemented to manage fish fisheries in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi by prohibiting the use of fishing gear and nets, with the aim of protecting marine species and ensuring the sustainability of fish fisheries within a comprehensive protection plan for their recovery and sustainability for future generations and in order to be a vital support for the food security system in the country, and to strengthen Sustainable development of fish resources, increasing fish stocks, and developing the material return for the fisherman at the same time.

Razan Al-Mubarak

“Fisheries are not only a source of income or revenue, but they are also of great cultural and historical importance,” said Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director of the Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi. Therefore, preserving it is a matter of utmost importance and a priority for the government of Abu Dhabi and the UAE. ” She stressed that we cannot underestimate the importance of responding in a timely manner to protect our fish wealth for current and future generations. After fish production in the UAE was able to meet the needs of the population, we now rely mainly on imports to bridge the widening gap between supply and demand, so decisive measures and administrative measures had to be taken, which would reduce the pressure on fisheries in the commercial and entertainment sectors. ».

She indicated that implementing the controls set by the Abu Dhabi government to manage fisheries in the emirate requires the cooperation of all concerned parties.

And that efforts to protect the environment and take care of it and preserve its resources are not limited to the concerned government agencies. She stressed that the authority will continue its efforts to ensure the preservation of fish stocks and contribute to the preservation of endangered species.

For her part, Dr. Sheikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi, said: “This documentary has allowed us to shed light on some of the main threats facing fisheries in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the internationally approved efforts and procedures made by the authority, in cooperation with its partners to manage the stock. Fish ».

Sheikha Al Dhaheri

She pointed out that these efforts resulted in the establishment of many marine reserves, the introduction and implementation of a licensing system for commercial and recreational fisheries, the regulation of the use of fishing equipment, in addition to the application of a seasonal ban to protect fish during their breeding seasons, and setting a minimum size for fish that can be caught for some major species, In addition to the prohibition of unsustainable fishing methods.

She stressed that thanks to the policies, procedures and administrative measures it has taken, the authority has recorded a remarkable improvement in the status of fish stocks for some of the main commercial fish species that have been depleted. Environmentally sustainable fish.

She said: The authority is continuing, in cooperation with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and its strategic partners, to achieve its desired goals to enable fish stocks to recover in the long term, within the framework of comprehensive efforts to protect marine resources, through the UAE National Framework for Sustainable Fisheries that extends for the year 2030. As part of a national plan that was developed to ensure the restoration of fish stocks, limit the effects of excessive fishing on the marine environment in the UAE, and encourage environmentally sustainable, economically viable and socially responsible fisheries.

Eagerness

Abdul Rahim Al Bateh Al Nuaimi, Acting General Director of Abu Dhabi Media, said: “Abu Dhabi Media, through its community contributions, is keen to consolidate its leadership position in spreading community awareness of various topics and initiatives and reaching the target groups through its various media channels.

Abdul Rahim Al-Nuaimi

Through presenting this documentary, we seek to continue our role in supporting environmental and cultural initiatives, highlighting the efforts made by the state to preserve the environment and the biodiversity that characterizes the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and highlighting the efforts of the Environment Agency and the concerned authorities in addressing the environmental challenges resulting from excessive fishing.

This is the second documentary film produced by the authority on fisheries. In 2019, the authority produced the film “Our Sea Our Heritage”, which reviews the state of fisheries in the United Arab Emirates, and the long-term protection and recovery plan for fisheries, which was developed by the authority, in cooperation with its strategic partners. To rehabilitate the fish stock in the country.