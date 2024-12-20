At 77 years old, the Queen Camilla Perhaps she is not a style reference like other royals such as Doña Letizia, Rania of Jordan or Máxima of Holland. The wife of Charles III dresses soberly and elegantly, according to her age. Likewise, he has a face weathered by the years, without a trace of aesthetic medical treatments. However, it does draw attention to its brightness. We now know that the secret to your ‘glow’ skin is bee venomas confessed by her beautician, Deborah Mitchell, in an interview with the Daily Mail newspaper. The beauty guru, owner of the Heaven cosmetics brand, has received a ‘Royal Warrant’, which recognizes her as a supplier to the British royal house .

As she explains, Deborah Mitchell has been in charge of caring for Queen Camilla’s skin since 2006, a year after marrying King Charles III. And one of the monarch’s favorite products is Gold Bee Venom Maskwhich costs 370 pounds sterling (445 euros, at the current exchange rate). It is a mask, sold as a natural alternative to Botox, and containing a rare bee venom, known as Abeetoxin®, of which only 500 bottles are produced per year. Bee venom is known for its anti-aging benefits for the skin, and also helps improve problems such as eczema, rosacea and acne.

The mask is available in three concentrations: Silver, made with the venom of worker bees, for beginners; the Black version, which contains a powerful African black poison; and the Gold mask, Camila’s favorite, which contains queen bee venom.

The guru also offers beauty rituals in her beauty centers with her Heaven by Deborah Mitchell line, including her famous Bee Venom mask. As explained in the article published in the Daily Mail: "bee venom contains natural toxins that imitate the effect of a sting, stimulating blood flow in the area to promote rejuvenation and improve collagen and elastin production».









In addition to bee venom, Queen Camilla also uses collagen drops from the same cosmetic brand. «Collagen is an amazing product, I recommend my collagen drops to act from the inside, since bee venom acts from the outside. “They help hair grow and skin look soft and youthful,” explains Deborah Mitchell in the Daily Mail.

The beautician concludes by stating that “Queen Camilla is a natural beauty and would not use aesthetics, so my skin care is perfect for her.”