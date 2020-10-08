On what technical and legal bases did you approach the European Commission?

Eric Andrieu. There is in the European regulation, on the question of plant protection products an article, Article 53, which allows the European Commission to suspend or cancel an abusive national exemption when it comes to the use of chemicals. So there will be an investigation by the Commission that I had already seized a few weeks ago when I learned of the government’s intention to revisit the ban on neonicotinoids, to verify whether France’s attitude is or no, abusive. In fact, what happens is that during the investigation, the exemption is applied, and the neonicotinoids are used, because the farmers are not going to wait for the decision of the European Commission. It’s pathetic but that’s how it is. If the ban on neonicotinoids by the European Commission intervenes, it will be after the beet season.

What arguments could convince the European Commission that the exemption from the ban on neonicotinoids voted by the French Parliament is abusive?

Eric Andrieu. We are on a cyclical phenomenon. There is an aphid that attacks a plant, and there are economic losses. There is no question from my point of view of dropping the industry. But you have states like Italy or Poland which intervene to compensate for the shortfall of farmers through specific and one-off public aid. The choice of France is different. It prefers to sacrifice biodiversity than to intervene financially for the agricultural sector concerned.

Precisely, in what situation is the beet industry in France when neonicotinoids, which were banned, will be authorized again?

Eric Andrieu. The sector has been going through a deep crisis since the end of the sugar quotas which dates back to 2017. The announcements of sugar refineries have been linked for less than 2 years, and they have nothing to do with the green aphid. Instead of calling into question the liberalization of the European sugar market, this government prefers the sacrifice of biodiversity. So we have a structural and cyclical problem. Today, indeed, the French beet growers find themselves with the lowest sugar prices in the world because there is no protection against dumping from Brazil. This is the economic reality. It is a system problem. We are the first European government to have banned neonicotinoids, and there is a denial. Two steps forward, three steps back, this government is customary. We have seen the same thing with glyphosate. We know perfectly well what is the impact of neonicotinoids on biodiversity, in particular on bees, but also on human health since they are endocrine disruptors. It is therefore not a minor subject. If, each time a sector is in crisis for cyclical problems, we go through systematic exemptions, the exception becomes the rule. Is human health a political priority, a general interest, or not? We cannot on the one hand be proactive about the climate, validate the “European Green Deal”, the biodiversity strategy, and on the other, act in the opposite direction. We are in the most total inconsistency. Today public speech is entirely demonetized.

The government is now opposing environment and food safety to justify the exemption in the use of neonicotinoids. If our producers are in difficulty, it is because we have delegated food safety too much to the market. Today, we are making short-term decisions that are not solutions.

How does this issue of neonicotinoids fit into the debate on the new CAP which is underway and which will lead to a vote by the European Parliament at the end of the month?

Eric Andrieu. It is very related. In 2018, when we started working on the CAP, the European Commission proposed a text that was not a reform of the CAP. In fact, the Commission proposes to transfer the responsibility for implementing the reform to the States. But basically, nothing changes. But today, there is a real need to change the agricultural model. So we have a bad text that Parliament has not changed in substance. And at the same time, the climate issues have appeared blatantly. If the European Union has embarked on a “Green deal”, on a “farm to fork” strategy, which is a biodiversity strategy, it is because there are questions that arise. to us, who are the basis of future public policies. The paradox in which we find ourselves today is that we will have to vote for a CAP that we are unable to match with the major societal objectives of the world of tomorrow. The issue of neonicotinoids is found in the middle. We cannot say that we find ourselves in the middle of public health problems related to the environment, and say that nothing is changed. The link between food and human health must be re-established. There is an irresponsible suicidal conservatism. France is an ambassador on the CAP, we expect it as a leader on these subjects. We cannot make big speeches and step back as soon as we are confronted with reality.