Los Mochis, Sinaloa. An bee attack left four injured at an address located on Las Salinas beach, Higuera de Zaragoza syndicate, Ahome, Sinaloa, this Sunday afternoon. They are two men and two women.

According to the information that was generated, at 7:20 p.m., Ahome Civil Protection personnel went to the property because they had been informed that four people had been repeatedly bitten by insects and that they could not leave the building.

The coordinator of Civil protection in the receiverships, Magdaleno Pineda helped them out, then put them on a patrol car and transferred them to the Social Security located in Higuera de Zaragoza so that they could receive medical attention. She learned that those affected were stable.