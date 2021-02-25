A photo of a brightly smiling man in a hospital bed spreads online after it became apparent that the patient is not who he appears to be.

Chester – For a year now, the corona pandemic has provided us with daily pictures of the suffering and misery of those who have contracted the virus or who have Covid. Images from test stations and hospitals. Weak bodies, exhausted faces, stacked coffins.

Suddenly you plunge into this global gloom Picture of a man up: lying on a hospital bed with an open nightgown that reveals his tattooed chest. With a big grin he looks in the direction of the camera as if he wants to tell the world: “Hey, I’m fine”.

The network community is carried away by so much positivity in the midst of the global corona crisis. On Twitter, almost every second user asks for the name of the dark-blonde beam man – ready to eat him up, like many Drool emojis suggest. “This is ‘Slowthai’!” Comments one of the photo .. In fact, the patient sees the successful British rapper Slowthai (26) Confusingly similar, but is it really him? Not quite!

Rapper Slowthai: Sometimes bad guys are made of sugar

The man in the sickbed is not made of flesh and blood at all, but of flour, egg, butter and sugar. In short the guy is a cake. A likeness of Slowthai, which he himself commissioned – for his video for the song “Feel Away”. Behind the deceptively human-looking baked goods is the one British pastry chef Ben Cullenwho rightly calls himself the “King of Cake”.

Known for his hyper-realistic replicas of everyday objects, people, plants and animals, the cake artist’s work has already been awarded numerous prizes and is also in demand in Netflix productions – especially for scenes that involve cutting your heads in.

The “Slowthai cake” was also upset on the set for the video shoot, which Ben Cullen documented with numerous photos. One of them shows how Slowthai’s arm was cut into seven pieces. Images that made some viewers freak out with fear: “That is sooo disturbing!”, “That is amazing, but terrible!”. Also the Scary fantasy was inspired. One of the commentators asked himself how gruesome the baking process itself could have been: “Imagine you walk past the oven and see the silhouette of a man that is opening up more and more.”