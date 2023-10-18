Beds | Complaints are flooding in from the furniture store – The receipt reveals a surprising connection to the company

Customers of LuxBeds from North have also suffered from delayed bed deliveries. The company’s operation is very similar to Sisuste Peltoniemi. Customers speculate whether it is the same entrepreneur.

Interior Peltoniemi is not the only company marketing so-called luxury beds whose customers have been frustrated by long delivery times.

Customers of LuxBeds from North have also suffered from delayed deliveries. The company sells the same type of motor and yankee beds as Sisuste Peltoniemi. The beds of both companies are manufactured in Sweden.

Social media has now considered whether the company has any connection with Sisuste Peltoniemi, because the marketing methods of the companies also resemble each other. The beds are sold at a big discount, but you have to grab the offer right away, because the offer is only valid for a while.

Both companies are based in Lahti. In addition, some invoices received by customers have included the information of Vita Talalay Finland oy. Vita Talalay Finland oy is the CEO of Sisuste Peltoniemi Juhana Peltoniemi company.

FINLAND Customer Service according to the company register, it is two different companies with different owners.

However, the companies have a connection. Sisuste Peltoniemi CEO Juhana Peltoniemi says that at the beginning of 2023, in a business deal, she sold the right to represent and resell Vita Talalay products in Finland to LuxBeds from North.

In a business sale, the company sells its business, but not its shares.

According to Peltoniemi, he was forced to sell Vita Talalay’s business to LuxBeds in order to solve Sisuste Peltoniemi’s financial problems.

“I did it with a heavy heart, because the rights to represent and resell Vita Talalay products were the most valuable thing my company owned,” says Peltoniemi.

Vita Talalay is a material that is used, among other things, as a filling for mattresses.

Also Luxbeds from North’s communications manager Terhi Mäkinen says that the company has no joint business with Sisuste Peltoniemi.

The only unifying factor is the Vita Talalay store.

“It is a different company, different administration and different owners, and the companies do not have a business partnership or common ownership,” says Mäkinen.

According to Mäkinen, Vita Talalay ending up as the biller for some of their bills was purely a mistake. Mäkinen says that when Vita Talalay Finland’s payment system was transferred to LuxBeds, some of the store’s portable terminals were left with Vita Talalay Finland’s y-code.

“Of course, this kind of mess shouldn’t have happened, and that’s why we’ve fixed it now, a little embarrassed. We’re a fairly new company, so there’s still a lot to learn.”

Similarities in companies’ marketing Mäkinen acknowledges that in a small sector, companies copy each other.

LuxBeds from North Oy was founded in December 2022.

Getting in touch with the company’s management requires little effort: for example, there is no contact information for the person appointed as the company’s CEO. The only public number for the company is its switch number.

Mäkinen says it’s because the company is just in the process of recruiting a CEO.

“Actually, we are a small company of four employees, where we all do everything, from cleaning toilets to sales.”

In addition to the online store, LuxBeds from North has one store along Lahdenväylä.

Small As a company, LuxBeds from North has had a relatively large number of contacts with the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (KKV): 20.

The contacts have concerned, among other things, delays and the fact that in the event of a delay, the termination of the deal has been perceived as difficult.

For comparison: for example, the Jysk chain has an online store and about 80 stores in Finland, and KKV has received 40 contacts from them this year.

The leading expert of the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority Mikko Saastamoinen according to the product delivery problems do not concern the entire furniture industry, but seem to be concentrated in certain companies.

Sisuste Peltoniemi, Vita Talalay Finland and LuxBeds from North form the top three of delivery problems.

According to Saastomainen, more than 60 percent of all complaints about delays and delivery problems regarding furniture this year concern the three companies in question.

Terhi Mäkinen it is not fair to compare LuxBeds with Jyski or other large furniture companies.

According to Mäkinen, LuxBeds’ products have been delivered on time about 80 percent of the time, and the delays have mainly concerned individual order products.

“Mass production and customized production are not the same business models,” he says.

Regarding delays, Mäkinen refers to the world situation and the slowdown of international supply chains.

Mäkinen is aware of only six cases in which the customer has gone to settle his business through KKV. According to him, the company has also reacted to these.

Mäkinen hopes that customers would contact them directly instead of the Competition and Consumer Agency.

“As I said, we are a new company, so some of our mistakes may still be in the early stages. If our service chain has not been successful, we will try to compensate the customer for the situation.”