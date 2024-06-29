In Fedez’s new home, the design of the room Victoria and Leo it came to life. The two children, who alternate between Chiara Ferragni’s City Life penthouse and her father’s house, now finally have a space of their own. After returning from a relaxing weekend in Puglia with Garance Authié, the rapper enthusiastically shared their new bedroom on social media, just completed with a bed and some essential furnishings.

Fedez

Although the children’s room is still nearing completion, Fedez’s creative imprint can already be seen in the project. A detail that does not go unnoticed is a mezzanine accessible via three steps, where two comfortable red armchairs stand out, flanked by a wall painted with a stormy sky, animated by lightning and thunder that stand out in the darkness. Fedez shared the idea of ​​placing a puppet in the center of the mezzanine Pikachuthe beloved character of Pokemon known for his powerful electric attacks.

Already in the past, the rapper had purchased a Pikachu-shaped lamp for his children’s bedroom, thus paying homage to their passion for fantastic characters. From the mezzanine, children can slide down a large yellow slide above one of the two single beds, both featuring a bright yellow colour. On the opposite side of the beds, a white desk and a red chair are positioned against a yellow wall, enriched with asymmetrical shelves that add a touch of originality and functionality to the space.

In the video you can also see the chandelier installed in Leone and Vittoria’s room: an adorable representation of the flying house of “Up“, the famous film Pixar, suspended by colored balloons. A luminous masterpiece with light bulbs integrated into both the wooden structure and the balloons. The sweet daddy created the environment with love and care to offer them a safe and stimulating refuge to live and dream.