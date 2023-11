Seats at Tel Aviv University filled with more than a thousand photos containing names of victims killed by Hamas terrorists during the October 7 attacks | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Just like the Jews who lost their lives during the attacks by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas against the State of Israel, which took place on October 7th, several Bedouin Arabs who lived in regions close to the Gaza Strip were also murdered and kidnapped by members of the Palestinian terrorist group.

An American newspaper report The New York Times presented the story of Abd Alrahman Aatef Ziadna, an Arab Bedouin who was camped in the Israeli district of Zikim, which is close to the Gaza Strip. According to information from the newspaper, Ziadna, just 26 years old, was murdered in his tent by Hamas terrorists who invaded Israeli territory. Four other members of his family, who were also in the camp, disappeared after the attacks, according to Ayesha Ziadna, a relative of Abd Alrahman Aatef Ziadna.

According to the The New York Times, of the 1,400 people who lost their lives during Hamas terrorist attacks, at least 17 were Bedouin Arabs. Most of these Arabs were murdered in the city of Rahat, located in the south of Israel, which is currently home to the largest community of Bedouin Arabs within the Jewish State.

Bedouin Arabs are individuals who traditionally live in desert regions of the Middle East and follow nomadic culture and lifestyle.

In addition to the deaths, the Hamas attacks also left other devastating consequences for the Bedouin Arabs who reside in Rahat and other camps spread across southern Israel. According to the report from the The New York Timesmost of them lost their homes and tents, destroyed by rockets launched by terrorists, and also their source of subsistence, since they had a large part of their products looted by terrorists who were carrying out massacres in Israeli settlements during the attacks of the day 7.