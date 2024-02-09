Keeping your furry (or feathery) friends comfortable and healthy is a top priority for any responsible animal owner. And a major contributor to both is providing the right bedding for their living quarters. But with so many options available, choosing the best one can feel overwhelming. With these options to choose from, you have a wide variety of bedding options to select from, offering a range of benefits for you and your animals.

Know what is best for your animals

First things first, let’s consider the specific needs of your animals. Are you caring for horses, cows, sheep, poultry, or a mix of animals across a small holding or farm? Each species has unique preferences and requirements when it comes to animal bedding.

Horses: These gentle giants need soft, absorbent bedding that provides good traction and insulation. Popular choices include wood shavings, shredded paper, and even recycled rubber mats.

Cows: Comfort is key for these animals, who, when they are not grazing, need a good place to rest. Deep layers of straw, sand, or composted manure offer cushioning and warmth.

Sheep and Goats: These inquisitive creatures appreciate soft, dry bedding like straw, wood shavings, or chopped hay. They do however enjoy grazing on anything they can find, so make sure the bedding is not easily digestible or will cause them any harm.

Young animals such as newborn lambs and baby chicks will require some extra attention. Offering them bedding that is highly absorbent, soft but also ensuring this is dust-free and processed to limit exposure to harmful bacteria is paramount for their health and wellbeing as they grow.

The best bedding materials for farm animals

Some of the most popular types of animal bedding include the use of the following materials:

Straw: Affordable, absorbent, and readily available, but can be dusty and mouldy if not properly managed.

Wood Shavings: Absorbent, comfortable, and good for odour control, but some types can be dusty and contain harmful oils. Opt for kiln-dried or hardwood options. It is important to consider wood shavings and how they have been processed, dust-free is an incredibly important element that will help to protect the health and well-being of your farm animals.

Sawdust: Highly absorbent, but very fine and can irritate respiratory systems. Avoid using sawdust for animals with breathing problems.

Paper Bedding: Dust-free, absorbent, and biodegradable, but can be more expensive than other options.

Hemp Bedding: Extremely absorbent, odour-controlling, and naturally insulating, but also on the pricier side.

Recycled Materials: Environmentally friendly options like shredded cardboard offer dust-free comfort and good absorbency. As well as being a great choice for eco-conscious farmers and small-holding owners. However, these types of animal bedding are not as accessible in large quantities.

Beyond the Basics:

Remember, choosing the right bedding goes beyond just comfort. Consider factors like:

Cost: Different materials have varying price points. Consider your budget and how often you’ll need to replace the bedding. Some bedding options are more accessible than others and are available in bulk quantities. However, this will come with storage challenges, so be sure you pay close attention to how much bedding you use and how much you need over particular periods of time.

Sustainability: Opt for biodegradable and recycled options when possible to reduce your environmental footprint. This is an excellent way to ensure your farm or small-holding is moving in the right direction towards achieving lower carbon emissions, as is the goal for all businesses in the UK.

Ease of Use: Some materials are easier to clean and manage than others. Certain animal bedding materials will need more regular maintenance, so it’s making sure you have the time of the team on hand to be able to manage this.

Animal Welfare: Always prioritise the health and comfort of your animals. Avoid materials that could cause allergies, injuries, or respiratory issues. And pick wisely when shopping for animal bedding for young and newborn animals as they will be particularly vulnerable at their young age.