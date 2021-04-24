V.in front of the city gate of Kaster, as close as if nature wanted to make amends for what was done to it, a dense alluvial forest begins. Milky light falls through between the trunks, the moss on the fallen trees glows neon green in the fallen leaves. The air is damp. It’s just a few steps to the Mühlenerft, where wafts of mist dance in the morning. A magic lies over this forest, the paths of which are black and streaky like the stylized wolf’s mouth pointing into the thicket. We follow the instructions for the werewolf trail and are soon on a gruesomely beautiful circular trail that is made for gloomy winter days.

The signs on the trees are reminiscent of the bloodthirsty werewolf, who almost drowned the people in the region in the sixteenth century. Spellbound, we hike on, the path becomes narrower, we cross the Erft. We don’t really cross it, we’re too late because the Erft, which flowed in this area in the days of the werewolf, has long since been moved to another bed. As with many stops on this hike, imagination is required. Villages through which we will pass consist only of memorial stones, valleys have disappeared and farms demolished. None of the trees is older than half a century. Forest, paths and meadows were created in the 1970s after the brown coal had been shoveled out of the earth. This has advantages for hikers. The feet stay dry even when crossing rivers, and the imagination runs along. Because one would really like to know what it looked like here before the great excavation, several years ago and all the wars, at the time of Peter Stubbe, the wealthy farmer who was considered stubborn and innocent, but in truth, so the testimonies are numerous Sources of when werewolf committed gruesome crimes. His demonic atrocities are written down on the Wolfgangstieg.