Bedbugs | Such is Helsinki's bedbug situation now: The pest control company says that the control visits have doubled

Bed bugs are now the talk of Helsinki. HS asked the experts if there is cause for concern. Pest control visits have clearly increased since last year, but experts calm the situation down.

Are you bedbugs have taken over Helsinki?

This is what many are thinking now after the horror stories they have heard. Bed bugs are rumored to be in homes and, according to Parisians, even in public places.

One person who contacted Helsingin Sanomat says that bed bugs are a subject of constant concern to his close circle. The thought that bed bugs are buzzing around the corners of the house makes everyday life stressful.

If there are bedbugs in the apartment, the situation is quite scary: Upon entering the apartment, the bedbug will scramble towards the person. Bed bugs usually settle in the bed, from where they have a short distance in the dark of night to suck blood from a sleeping person.

In rumours some residential areas in Helsinki are now populated by bedbugs more than others. However, according to professionals, bedbugs can be found all over the city.

Bedbugs have clearly increased, but there are no spikes in any particular part of Helsinki, says the development manager of the pest control company Anticimex Jammu Rantanen.

However, compared to last year, the prevention visits carried out by Anticimex have doubled in the capital region. There has been 60 percent growth in the entire country compared to the previous year.

The sales manager of the pest control company Deleco is also on the same lines Markus Salminen.

However, he says that for some reason the rumors run wilder than the real situation. Perhaps the situation in Paris, France has livened up the discussion.

“More talk than events,” he commented.

About bedbugs has been widely reported this year. In autumn in Paris outright “bedbug panic” spread, when videos of bedbugs in public transport, cinemas and the airport began to appear on social media.

Head of the City of Helsinki's housing health advice Päivi Vepsäläinen told in October that the city receives weekly contacts about bed bugs. According to Vepsäläinen, the city would react if bedbugs started to be found, for example, in public spaces or means of transport.

The intense discussion about bedbugs can be seen in the contacts received by control companies. Salminen says that there have been several reports of bedbugs recently, which eventually turned out to be some other bug.

In general, the lude situation in Finland and other Nordic countries is clearly better than in Central Europe, says Rantanen.

For example, according to Rantanen, the bedbug problem in Paris has become particularly bad because the control has not been started quickly enough. Rantanen says that he has heard from French colleagues about cases where bed bugs have dropped from the ceiling and climbed up the walls.

The situation Rantanen doesn't think it will get worse to the level of Paris, but there is always a small chance. Therefore, it would be important for people to be careful when traveling and not bring used furniture home without checking its condition.

In principle, you can carry bed bugs into your home, for example, by sitting on the same chair after carrying bed bugs on your clothes.

However, this is very rare, as bedbugs would have to be in the plaintiff's clothes, meaning there would already be a considerable number of them in his home.

“The risk is so small that you'd sooner win the lottery than get bed bugs at home this way,” says Rantanen.

Generally the risk of snow is highest in apartments where turnover is high, professionals say. For this reason, many housing companies are on their toes with, for example, Airbnb apartments.

The more people, the more opportunities for bed bugs. This way, for example, during the general migration periods in spring and autumn, there may be more lude sightings.

Rantanen and Salminen see no reason for the general panic. For example, an inspection due to a close neighbor's suspected louse doesn't mean that the entire house's structures are teeming with cancer. The most common is the case where bed bugs are only in one room of one apartment.

Read more: “That's where my hell started,” says Riitta – Bedbugs found in rented apartments in Vantaa

Read more: Who pays if the neighbor spreads bedbugs throughout the apartment building? Experts tell who is responsible for evicting cancer patients