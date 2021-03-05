Mohamed Aïssani PCF municipal councilor of Bobigny

February 2020, the government announces with a great deal of communication a national plan to fight against bedbugs. A year later, the scourge is still wreaking havoc, especially for the most vulnerable. Led by the president of the public office for housing in Bobigny, Mohamed Aïssani, a group of elected officials from the Ile-de-France region challenged the executive in a forum published last week by the Sunday Newspaper.

Why did you decide to sound the alarm bells on bedbugs?

Mohamed Aïssani Their proliferation creates great distress. Beyond the itching and skin lesions due to bites, the phenomenon causes real psychological suffering with anxiety, sleep disturbance or social isolation. In addition, these pests remain a taboo because everyone mistakenly believes that their presence is due to dirt. The bedbug is not aristocratic, it does not distinguish between rich and poor. Except the rich can afford to cope, the poor can’t. In addition to the prohibitive price of certain treatments, I have met tenants who had to throw away all their furniture twice, including bedding. Obviously, when you are at RSA, this involves immense difficulties. We are also facing bad practices on the part of certain companies which have scented the vein: crises breed predators. The question of the products used also arises. In Bobigny, we have favored an ecological treatment, that is to say a heat treatment which consists in raising the temperature of the room up to 55 degrees to kill the larvae and the bugs. The health of tenants is at stake, we do not know what the long-term effects of chemical molecules are.

With the curfew, confinements, has the health crisis amplified the phenomenon of distress?

Mohamed Aïssani Of course, not only is the infestation eased when people are confined to their homes, but the health crisis has also made the precariousness worse. People have slept in their bathtubs so they won’t be bitten again. Just last week, a resident told me that she slept with her three children in her kitchen, the least infested room. A legal vacuum remains in the Elan law: we leave public and private tenants alone to face these expenses. This is not normal, bedbugs must be considered a national scourge and the State must take real care.

The government announced last year the launch of a national plan. Where we are ?

Mohamed Aïssani The government is inert on the subject. The Covid must not obscure all other crises. The social landlords like the communities, strangled financially, are alone. As ex officio president, with the invoices that I receive, I do not know if I will be able to hold out all year. We have no support from the state or from the region. We report after report, but it is time to act. The phenomenon is not confined to Île-de-France, it concerns the entire territory. After the publication of our forum, I was also contacted by a Marseille collective so that we coordinate our actions. For our part, we are asking for psychological care but also a real census of the outbreaks of infestation and that the money necessary to eradicate them be put on the table, via regional funds. We succeeded in eradicating bed bugs in the 1950s, I do not see why we would not succeed in 2021, especially if the State provides the means.