The controversial relationship between Bárbara Rey and the king emeritus is one of the plots that will cause the most talk in the series ‘Christ and King’, which portrays the way in which the actress and the tamer Ángel Cristo met and their complicated coexistence. The one who was the muse of the uncover was the protagonist for years of rumors and speculations by her alleged lovers. A recent HBO documentary series revealed quite compromising audios about the way in which she and King Juan Carlos were related. In ‘Save the King’ details are offered as well as how the secret services were in charge of hiding the meetings between them.

The series ‘Christ and the King’, which has premiered Atresplayer, does not take long to address this part in the life of Bárbara Rey. The first chapter already includes some sequences in which the meetings between the two are described, when he was already King of Spain and she was experiencing her stage of professional splendor after the end of the dictatorship. The actor Cristóbal Suárez is in charge of embodying the father of King Felipe VI. In this way, he takes over from other Spanish performers who have faced the same challenge in previous productions, such as Fernando Cayo (‘Adolfo Suárez, the President’), Juanjo Puigcorbé (‘Felipe y Letizia’), Lluis Homar (‘The King’s Most Difficult Day ‘), Fernando Gil (‘The King’) and Jorge Suquet (‘Sofía’).

Belén Cuesta has the challenge of giving life to Bárbara Rey, who has been an adviser on the series. For this reason what is counted in it has more value. Until now, the vedette had avoided giving explanations about that relationship and she had only made insinuations. This is the first project in which she goes further with the subject. Atresplayer is also preparing a documentary series about the actress.

The beginning of ‘Christ and the King’ tells how the King used to call the star often and that the two had recurring meetings. In the first chapter, the character of the King appears on her motorcycle in the vicinity of the studios where Bárbara Rey works to pick her up. In another sequence he sends her a bouquet of flowers and a valuable necklace. The latter shows it off in bed naked while he talks to the emeritus in another scene.

The episode ends with the visit of Bárbara Rey to the Palacio de la Zarzuela itself. The actress is picked up by a driver and taken to the residence of Juan Carlos I. “Your Majesty”, she tells him when he receives her. “How many times have I told you not to call me that,” he replies. The series consists of eight chapters, in which they will continue to tell how this adventure developed. The curiosity to know how far they will go is served.

Montse García and Daniel Écija are the executive producers of this fiction from the Series Atresmedia label. Daniel Écija himself is the creator of ‘Cristo y Rey’, which has been directed by David Molina. Jaime Lorente heads the cast that also includes Jesús Castro, as Paquirri; Adriana Torrebejano, as Chelo García Cortés; or David Lorente, like Paco Ostos.