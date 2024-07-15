The National Center of Meteorology revealed the lowest temperature recorded in the country this morning.
The National Center of Meteorology confirmed that the lowest temperature recorded in the country this morning was: 25.6 degrees Celsius in Bidaa Daafas (Al Dhafra region) at 06:00 local time in the UAE. According to the official account of the National Center of Meteorology on the X platform.
