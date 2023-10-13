The bed bugs have ‘stayed’ in homes in Milan and know the Lombard metropolis well because it has been on their routes for several years. “It is a phenomenon that has been present in the city area, based on our experience for at least fifteen years. There is no obligation to report, it must be said. More cases have occurred in the last period, we certainly notice an increase: at the offices of the ATS now arrives on average in a year 80-100 reports of people who detect their presence in the apartment. The data refers to the city of Milan”. Taking stock of the situation at Adnkronos Salute are Maira Bonini, director of the Complex Hygiene and Public Health Structure of the Ats Metropolitan City of Milan and Vincenzo Celestetechnical operator of the same structure.

What are bed bugs

Scientific name: Cimex lectularius. Small, but invasive and difficult to ‘evict’, the bed bug is causing a certain amount of panic in France. Photos and videos of sightings in hotels, but also on the seats of buses and metro, high-speed trains and at Charles de Gaulle airport are flooding social media. The parasite seems to love life in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower and Paris is trying to take action. But since the insect, which has the appearance of a brown or black cockroach, but in a micro version, is a true ‘globetrotter’, loving to travel on board suitcases, the anxiety of the cousins ​​from beyond the Alps has crossed borders. Following the exploits of these invisible travelers on social media, we also note their arrival in Milan by train. It is certainly not their ‘first landing’ on Italian soil, however.

The cases in Milan

Over the years, Celeste notes, “there has been a crescendo of the phenomenon in Milan, but gradual. Without peaks”. Not even during large mass events such as Expo 2015, which would have led to the assumption of an increased risk given the millions and millions of people who visited the metropolis from all over the world in just a few months.

What happens instead, explains Bonini, “is that there are reports from citizens who find them in their homes. They call us because they think that we are going out to do disinfestation. In reality, it is not our responsibility – he specifies – because disinfestation for this parasite is a a very delicate thing that must be carried out by a super specialized company, by trained personnel. When we are contacted, we give information and advice in this sense”.

In Italy, bed bugs are therefore an old acquaintance, but “cosmopolitan cities like Paris and London are much more affected” by bed bug infestations, observe the two experts. “It is logical and also prudent to be alert if there is a flow of people higher than normal. But now we are all moving at such a high speed”, reflects Bonini. And in the wake of globalization the risk is therefore more widespread.

But as far as Milan is concerned, at the moment the dimensions of the bed bug phenomenon do not appear to be as worrying as beyond the Alps: “We are far away”, reassure Bonini and Celeste who invite citizens to pay attention when traveling to destinations particularly appreciated also by the bloodsucker in question. “The information conveyed by the media on particularly intense infestations affecting certain locations can certainly help you to be alert and to check your luggage carefully when you return home”, recommends Bonini.