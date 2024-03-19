Mr. Ovadya, the Foreign Office reported at the beginning of the year that it had discovered a disinformation campaign on the online platform influence Europe. Where does disinformation start?

When someone draws attention to something that is false, that is disinformation. But there is a certain vagueness here, because even if someone with true information tries to give a false impression, that is not good.



Aviv Ovadya researches AI, platforms and democracy at the Berkman Klein Center at Harvard University. He advises organizations and technology companies.

Wasn't that a case with the bed bugs? The French government recently said reports of this had been artificially inflated and falsely linked to the arrival of refugees from Ukraine.

This is the perfect example. I don't know the extent of bed bugs, but according to the French authorities there were no signs of an unusual outbreak. Although that can also be wrong. The question here is: Which actors are trustworthy?

Isn't it a result of disinformation campaigns that we have to ask ourselves this question more often?

A little skepticism is good. But what we are also seeing more and more as a possible consequence of the campaigns is what is called the “dividend of lies”. For example, if a politician does something wrong and gets caught, he can dismiss reports about it as disinformation. This pattern of behavior is adopted by the general public, either by dismissing real information as a lie from the outset or by simply giving up looking for the truth. This is again called “reality apathy”.

Have you seen any changes in the technology used in the campaigns?

The first thing we noticed was that social media campaigns used to use other people’s profile pictures. That's how you could recognize them. Today you can generate photos with AI. The language used to be treacherous, for example in campaigns from Russia. Today this can be covered up with ChatGPT. And recently there is even the possibility of faking sound and video recordings. I don't think we've seen the full impact of this yet, but at least there was the case in Slovakia.







Shortly before the parliamentary elections in September, voice recordings of the liberal candidate Michal Šimečka appeared on Facebook in which he admitted electoral fraud. They were fakes. But it was difficult to expose them because no reports about the elections appear in the country 48 hours before the polls.

Yes, these rules exist for good reasons, but now they are creating tensions that should be considered.



The trams in Nice were treated preventively for bed bugs: has Russia artificially inflated the fear?

Will new technologies further exacerbate the problem?

The AI ​​systems will have the ability to behave like humans. You will effectively integrate into groups of people on social media. This is dangerous. It will make it possible to create completely fake populations on social media. As I the language model GPT4 checked for security, I paid attention to whether it already has these capabilities. The system cannot yet behave like a person on its own, without additional infrastructure. But we are moving towards a world where that is possible.