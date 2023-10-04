The Bedbugs are insects ‘bloodsucker‘that become a plague very difficult to eradicate in our furniture, mattressessheets, clothing and even human skin.

This is why it is essential to know which insecticides and Natural fragrance they work for scare them away of our homes.

What is the best insecticide and scent to scare away bed bugs?

According to United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), there are more than 300 products for fight the Bedbugsand many of these are suitable for non-professionals.

It should be noted that in the report of EPAit is recommended to use pesticideswhich also combat weeds, rodents and fungi, as well as insects (insecticides).

The seven pesticides most used to control Bedbugs are pyrethrins, pyrethroids, desiccants, pyrroles, biochemical substances (neem oil), neonicotinoids and insect growth regulators.

Bed bugs usually hide in dark places like the edges of beds. They can be easily seen, so it is recommended to look for them on mattresses.

The pyrethrins and pyrethroids they come in sprinklerswhich are synthetic chemical insecticides that are lethal for the Bedbugs.

The disenchants like diatomaceous earth or boric acidcause the bed bugs to dehydrate and die slowly.

As for the aromas that can scare away BedbugsIt can be used mint, orange, lemon, clove, lavender, eucalyptus and tree oil of tea.

However, aromas and oils only repel Bedbugs temporarily, they do not eliminate them, so other methods and consulting with experts are recommended.