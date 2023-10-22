Home page World

From: Sandra Sporer

The bed bug plague in France is worrying many hoteliers. The autumn holidays could contribute to an increase in infested accommodation in this country.

Kassel – Many people shudder just at the thought of bedbugs. And even if you’re not squeamish, you might have felt at least mild disgust at the pictures of the bed bug infestation in Paris. Crowds of the animals can be seen in videos on social media in hotel rooms and even the subway. Since then, the question has been raised again and again as to how likely it is that the plague will spread to Germany. After all, France is both geographically close and a popular travel destination.

Bed bugs can also infest German hotels through travelers

In view of the upcoming autumn holidays, it could be that the number of known cases also increases in Germany. Because the little crawling creatures like to travel as stowaways in our luggage. This is one of the reasons why hotels are particularly often affected by an infestation. Even now Bed bug cases are increasing in Kassel.

But bed bugs can also get into your own four walls. In both cases, a specialist has to be called in, because home remedies are usually not enough to get rid of the pests.

Nobody wants bed bugs as a sleeping partner. Given the plague in France, German hotels are also particularly vigilant when it comes to pests. © Emanuele Biggi/IMAGO

German hotels are increasingly asking exterminators about protective measures against bed bugs

German hoteliers also seem to be grappling with the question of what to do in an emergency to quickly get rid of bed bugs. This is what several exterminator companies said Focus Online contacted that hotel operators were increasingly asking how they can protect themselves from bed bugs.

In this context, the news portal also spoke to a spokeswoman for the German Hotel Association (IHA), who emphasized: “In principle, it should be noted that any bedbug infestation is not related to the hygienic conditions in a house.” A fact that the Federal Environment Agency also points out in its statement Guide to bed bugs points out. The fact that animals prefer unkempt rooms is “a widespread misconception”.

If you as a guest want to be on the safe side, you can check your own hotel room for pests. However, they usually stay in their hiding places unless they are looking for food. Therefore, it is more reliable to look for signs of their presence.

These signs may indicate a bed bug infestation:

Stitches or bed bug bites on your own skin. However, these look very different from person to person and are therefore not always easy to recognize.

or bed bug bites on your own skin. However, these look very different from person to person and are therefore not always easy to recognize. Black dots on the slatted frame or around or on light switches. The dots are the animals’ droppings.

on the slatted frame or around or on light switches. The dots are the animals’ droppings. The animals but also one Fragrance that smells like bitter almonds. If there is a severe infestation, this can also be noticeable in the room.

that smells like bitter almonds. If there is a severe infestation, this can also be noticeable in the room. Source: Federal Environment Agency

The from Focus Online exterminators have not yet been interviewed. Whether this will change after the fall break remains to be seen. (sp)