Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 06/29/2024 – 11:38

Starring Daniel Brühl, the French miniseries celebrates the German fashion czar Karl Lagerfeld. In addition to the behind-the-scenes of haute couture, the production also addresses a love story. Who said that no one is a prophet in his own country? At the end of May 2024, the Hamburg Senate decided to rename part of the luxurious shopping street Neuer Wall, from numbers 55 to 75, as Karl Lagerfeld Promenade. Although it is only 155 meters long, it is a very central stretch of the city, even close to Felix Jud, the favorite bookstore of fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld (1933-2019), a notorious book enthusiast.

Meanwhile, in France – despite the great skepticism generally observed towards German fashion – a blockbuster entirely dedicated to the iconic figure was born: Becoming Karl Lagerfeld.

Behind the project is a traditional French company: the film production company Gaumont, founded in 1895, one of the oldest in the world. And that’s a good thing, says film journalist Simone Schlosser, one of Germany’s leading experts on series. “It would be strange to do everything from a German perspective – after all, Lagerfeld spent almost his entire life in France.”

A German in Paris

The first six episodes have been airing on the streaming service Disney+ since early June and, if successful, will be just the beginning of a much longer production. Initially, director Jérôme Salle and the writing team covered a decade of Lagerfeld’s eventful life: from the early 1970s to the 1980s.

The so far last episode ends with a fateful fax, in June 1981, in which Lagerfeld is invited to take over the renowned Maison Chanel as the new director artistique.

Here some might protest: but that’s exactly where it all starts! On the other hand, we have to agree that it would also have been very exciting to see young Karl.

Born in 1933 (the year Adolf Hitler came to power) into a family of Hanseatic businessmen, this child of war arrived in Paris at the age of 19, coming from a Germany that was not at all popular at the time, and worked his way up to become chief stylist for the main houses of the fashion capital of the world. But art often lies precisely in what is omitted – and this applies to both fashion designers and series producers.

Intrigue, sex and fashion in the “City of Love”

The setting, therefore, is exciting: Paris in the 1970s. The fashion industry is booming, there are lots of parties, lots of drugs and almost everyone sleeps with everyone. Homosexuality was prohibited by criminal law until 1982, but no one cared about it.

Paloma Picasso, daughter of the famous Spanish painter, sets the tone for the jet set, Andy Warhol appears every now and then, and behind the closed doors of her boudoir, Marlene Dietrich (Sunny Melles) celebrates her voluntary solitude. And then there is an enfant terrible, a genius, around whom the fashion world revolves: Yves Saint Laurent (Arnaud Valois). Unstable, eccentric, very French – a contrast to Lagerfeld (Daniel Brühl), also the eccentric, but with an entrepreneurial spirit and, in a way, very German.

Yves and Karl are two opposites who attract, adversaries and confidants. They compete with each other – and cannot separate themselves. Especially when the seductive and handsome dandy Jacques de Bascher (Théodore Pellerin) intervenes. Lagerfeld’s great love also has a passionate affair with Saint Laurent, and this love triangle alone would be worth a series.

Has fashion become trendy?

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld is the third series about a fashion designer to hit the international streaming market since early 2024. Earlier this year, Disney+’s Cristóbal Balenciaga, about the Spanish fashion designer, and Apple TV+’s The New Look, starring Christian Dior and Coco Chanel, began streaming. Coincidence?

Yes, but only to a certain extent, says series expert Simone Schlosser. Because the productions follow a trend: “They all have an interesting main character who, in a way, does not embody the mainstream ‘old white man’ figure. They are queer personalities, for example. We can use them, therefore, to explore questions of identity.”

At the same time, fashion series in particular serve as a form of escapism typical of the current times, Schlosser says: “Because they have everything we need: a fascination with the stories, the historical context, the beauty of the costumes and the decor. We immerse ourselves in another world, the world of the catwalks, of the studios, which is otherwise very distant from us.”

Daniel Brühl as Karl Lagerfeld

But Becoming Karl Lagerfeld has something the other series doesn’t: its leading man. “I think Daniel Brühl as Lagerfeld is simply fantastic!” says Schlosser, joining the international chorus of praise. Even if, at first glance, the gentle star of Goodbye, Lenin looks nothing like the notoriously caustic fashion czar.

Schlosser finds Brühl’s transformation fascinating: “At first, there’s nothing iconic about his Lagerfeld – no ponytail, no fan, no sunglasses. And then it starts, slowly: the hair gets longer and longer, the glasses darker.” And then the miracle of acting happens, and here’s Karl Lagerfeld, the man, with all his flaws.

Too many intimate scenes

It was worth it for Brühl to spend so much time researching his character, talking to Lagerfeld’s circle of friends, learning his gestures and his walk. He and his partner in the series, Théodore Pellerin, immersed themselves in the role so much that they even acted like lovers in real life.

Brühl even told his wife that he was “temporarily” in love with a man. Upon receiving a huge bouquet of red roses from Pellerin, he confessed: “My wife has never gotten anything like that.”

“Brühl’s performance is very restrained. He doesn’t caricature the whole thing, but rather acts with great sincerity and appreciation,” Schlosser emphasizes. His portrayal allows us to see Lagerfeld as a great romantic figure, sometimes also tragic.

The expert’s praise, however, does not apply to the production as a whole: “I think the series doesn’t really do justice to Lagerfeld’s character; it is often uncomfortably voyeuristic.” There is a lot of talk about the designer’s private life – although he himself hardly spoke about it, “he was a very discreet person”.

Of course Lagerfeld and Bascher had a love affair, otherwise the real Lagerfeld wouldn’t have spent months at the bedside of his partner, who was suffering from AIDS (his beloved “Jaco” died in 1989). “But the producers of the series are constantly trying to get the two of them into sex scenes, and I don’t think that’s good,” Schlosser says.

The designer himself once said: “I don’t like sleeping with people I really love. I don’t want to sleep with them because sex can’t last, but affection can last forever,”

You have to have style – that was also Karl Lagerfeld’s commandment.