Good offspring for the foreman and foreman levels are first sought internally

If Börner finally holds his master craftsman’s certificate in his hand after passing his exam, he will soon be able to take on a master’s position at his employer Delkeskamp. In the corrugated cardboard plant, around 80 million square meters of corrugated cardboard are produced and processed in two shifts each year. Börner has been working here for almost ten years and has long been familiar with handling the many different machines. “And now he is finally ready for the master class,” says operations manager Zeliko Jurić happily.

He had asked Börner for the first time about his career a long time ago. “The colleague is technically well-versed, he has ambition, and he also deals very well with the people in his team: That’s why I could soon imagine that he would make a good master,” says Jurić.

The operations manager speaks regularly with Delkeskamp HR manager Ute Schlötke about the meaningful further training of the workforce. “We rely on our own generation when it comes to filling management positions,” emphasizes Schlötke, who is based in the company’s headquarters in Nortrup. “We need good young talent, especially at the foreman and foreman level, we are always looking for candidates.”

In the company car to the master school

With Börner, on the other hand, the private had the right of way, he furnished an apartment with his wife. But then he was happy to let Jurić motivate him: “Now I can concentrate fully on the special challenge, and my wife has my back,” he says.

And the company also helps him with his project wherever it can. The Delkeskamp company pays the course fee and the cost of teaching material, provides a company car for trips to Bielefeld and takes Börner’s timetable at the IHK Academy into account when dividing up the shift plans.

“At some point it just ‘clicked’ for him,” says HR manager Schlötke, “that is now really good for him and for us. Perhaps others can also be motivated by this example for further training. “