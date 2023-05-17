Becky G 26-year-old new account caused a stir on social networks, this after having shared a photo where she is seen perfectly made up, to later appear with a natural face, for which she explained the real reason.

“Both are real, both are me. Grateful for those closest to me who love and support me on this life journey of becoming my true self. It’s been a few years of therapy and this is still hard, but SO WORTH IT Happy Mental Health Awareness Month,” wrote the reggaeton singer.

And it is that Becky G herself assures that for years she has had psychological therapy for various problems, making it clear that everything in life is an ups and downs of emotions, but she feels good, because as is well known, the life of the stars is too extreme.

Becky G talks about mental health / Instagram

As expected, fans of Becky G They congratulated her for being a woman who, despite her falls, has moved forward, beginning with the infidelity of her fiancé Sebastian Lletget, which caused great furor in the singer’s public life, who has slowly been healing.

“You are a diamond girl. You were chosen for a reason. I send you my love and support”, “Cheers my beautiful girl, you have achieved so much!! Keep emerging, keep growing”, “Ugh, @iambeckyg, you are so sexy, Your natural beauty is just angelic to my eyes, oh Becky, I wish so badly that God would let you greet him in heaven, but I know one thing for sure: he loves you so, so, so much that he went blind with love.” write the networks

