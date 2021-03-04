On March 3, the Instagram account Flower in spanish, an activist movement against the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service in the United States, shared a video of the gesture that singer Becky G had with hundreds of farmers.

“More than 500 hot meals were distributed to farm workers and their families,” the post states. The beneficiaries were field workers from Oxnard, California.

The publication also highlights that the present came on the birthday of the interpreter of “Bad Santa” Y “Without Pajamas.”

“Today (March 2) is also Becky’s birthday, so if you haven’t already, you can send her a happy birthday,” suggested Flower in Spanish.

“There were so many smiles thanks to her today. Happy birthday, Becky G! Stay faithful, stay you. We love and appreciate you. I hope your day has been as special as it was for many of our essential heroes today, ”he added.

Having been tagged in the publication, the reggaeton singer also left a comment thanking her that they will let her help with the initiative.

“You have no idea how much this meant to me. Thank you for inspiring and lighting the way as a leader in our community. I cried watching these videos. We hope to come together again to help our people, ”he wrote.

3.3.2021 | Comment from Becky G thanking her for being able to help the Flower in Spanish movement. Photo: FIS / Instagram

Singers, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.