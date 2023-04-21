Mexico.-Singer Becky G confesses his admiration for the featherweight singer and in a transmission for social networks he shares how he felt before meeting him.

Featherweight has gained many fans inside and outside the entertainment world and Becky G is one of them, as the famous singer expresses how much she admires him and is happy because She was even able to record a song titled ‘Chanel’ with him.

Becky G said in the transmission where Featherweight also takes part, that she was “nervous to meet him” this when referring to Featherweight, who was also able to catch his attention with his songs and musical style.

“I saw some videos that you sang the song. It will be something different, because I see that your video style is different, but I think that what we recorded is like a movie, ”Becky G quotes regarding the song that she recorded with Featherweight.

Becky G and Featherweight have artistically coupled on stage. Instagram photo

“Becky’s ideas are the best ideas, really,” says the Jalisco singer to flatter Becky G and also express his opinion about her work on stage.

“I was nervous to meet you,” she tells him, and he replies: “Me too, from ‘How do you think, Becky G in the studio doing a song’, and when you joined the chorus, I said ‘She has a voice’” , notes Featherweight.

“It made me a little nervous because our tones of voice are different, and finding the tone of the song was difficult for me because I can’t sing so low, but it came out great, I feel grateful to work with you ”, reiterates Becky G.

‘Chanel’ would not be the first and only song that Featherweight and Becky G record and sing together, as he mentions that “there are very cool plans with Becky, like another song that we are putting together.”