On Sunday, May 7, the Formula 1 Grand Prix. High-speed fans witnessed the long-awaited contest that concluded with Max Verstappen in first position, followed by the Mexican driver Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez and in third place went to Fernando Alonso.

But also the attendees, viewers and users of social networks, who closely followed this meeting, could bear witness to the large number of celebrities who were special guests. Among these guests was the American singer with Mexican roots, Becky G, who undoubtedly attracted attention, even from actor Vin Diesel, with a bold printed jumpsuit.

Through her social profiles and in various snapshots that have been disseminated, Becky G shows off a mini jumpsuit or bodysuit with a colorful print and inspired by formula one. The look was completed by a micro skirt in the same fabric, loose hair, natural makeup and light accessories.

Becky G received a lot of praise for this look for Formula 1/ Photo: Instagram

@iambeckyg.

Undoubtedly the interpreter of mommy and Chanel (a duet with Featherweight) captivated his fans on social networks with his look and even the actor of the saga Fast and furious who was caught greeting her effusively during the racing event.

Becky G captivates glances with her look and shares moments even with Vin Diesel/ Photo: Instagram.

Quite a lot of praise are those that can be read about the presence of Becky G in this event where music stars such as Shakira, J Balvin, Maluma, Will I am from the Black Eyed Peas, Jonas Brothers, actors like Tom Cruise, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodríguez, among others.

It should be noted that the singer with Mexican roots has focused a lot on her career, after the alleged break in her relationship with the soccer player Sebastian Lletget, with whom she has no longer been seen publicly. Since then Becky G has had two solid performances at the Coachella Festival, she has won various awards and is now in Formula 1.