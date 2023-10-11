“With the arrival of David Beckham we multiplied our income by three.” The phrase, uttered by Florentino Pérez in the docu-series recently released by Netflix about the footballer’s career, perfectly defines what English meant in the world of football. A notable player, but someone whose media impact changed the industry, being the prelude to everything generated by two monsters like Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi.

Attention, in this article there are spoilers for different moments that appear in the documentary.

Probably, whoever prepares to watch David Beckham’s documentary will do so with the idea that rather than focusing purely on football, it will investigate his relationship with Victoria and his life off the playing field. Nothing is further from reality. The positive thing for football fans is that the four chapters address the player’s career with all kinds of details, also accompanying it of course with the importance of his wife and his family, but without gaining excessive prominence.

The Old Trafford dream



‘Beckham’ shows the dream of a boy who wanted to become a soccer player and wear the shirt of the club he loves, Manchester United. He did not come from a wealthy family, but rather a humble one, with a rigid father who did not give him praise but who trained him to become what he was.

In his beginnings at Old Trafford, he explains the importance that Sir Alex Ferguson and Gary Neville had for him. The first, the coach who trusted him and got the best out of him. The second, his teammate and one of his great friends and supporters in the locker room. His relationship with the legendary coach of the ‘Red Devils’ was close but also had complicated moments, such as the episode in which ‘Fergie’ accidentally hit him with a boot, causing a cut on his eyebrow. However, what was most difficult for the coach was digesting the player’s relationship with Victoria Beckham.

Ferguson openly admits that he thinks her presence did not benefit him and Beckham also admits his constant trips to London to see her for a few minutes or the calls until the wee hours of the morning. Despite this, her love was unstoppable and we had to live with it, with the advantages and disadvantages that it could bring.

His depression after the World Cup



The documentary remembers transcendental moments in his career, such as the depression he suffered after his expulsion in the round of 16 of the 1998 World Cup against Argentina. He fell into Simeone’s trap, who does not hesitate to confess that it was not red, but his entire country was on top of him. It is surprising, and the truth is that it is regrettable, the campaign against the player, who reveals that he was spat on and insulted every time he was seen on the street. The press and fans slaughtered him at unimaginable levels for a mistake, but fortunately he was able to recover.

Years later, he became captain of the English team, after a successful time at United. Eight Premier Leagues, two FA Cups, three Community Shields and the final touch with the miracle final against Bayern Munich in 1999. There, the British came back in stoppage time with two corner crosses from ‘Becks’.

But all good things come to an end and that was the case with his time in Manchester. Ferguson decided that he should leave the club and he did so with all the pain in his heart: “I didn’t want to leave.” He needed one last conversation with the man who lifted him to the top, but Sir Alex did not want to answer his call. So elegant on many occasions, the reality is that at that moment he left something to be desired.

The Madrid of ‘Los Galacticos’



It was then when Florentino Pérez and ‘Los Galacticos’ Real Madrid appeared. Zidane, Roberto Carlos, Figo, Ronaldo… a team full of stars in which he had a hard time fitting in. Already established as a media attraction, in Spain his figure at a marketing level exceeded expectations. His own teammates recognize that the club began to go on international tours that it had never done before and that its impact was enormous.

But Beckham and his family also had to suffer harassment from the tabloid press. The images show how they were persecuted every time they took their children to school or simply every time they left their home. Victoria did not like living in Spain and she repeats it on several occasions: «It was a nightmare. From the moment she opened the door of the house they followed us. “It was a circus,” she admits. The series, however, tiptoes around the player’s infidelity with his personal assistant Rebecca Loos.

On a sporting level, Real Madrid also experienced a time of instability, with several coaches and even the departure of Florentino Pérez. And his last year there was a roller coaster with a happy ending under Capello. Because the Italian removed him from the team when he found out about his signing for the Los Angeles Galaxy, but the player’s perseverance and fight convinced the coach that he had made a mistake. Beckham reappeared in the final stretch of the championship and was key to the league title.

The march to the United States



However, what the documentary shows is that his wife’s influence was vital for decisions as important as his departure to the United States. «She relieved me to get out of such a complicated situation in Spain. Los Angeles was a place where everything was much easier. It was easier to find a house and school. There was no language barrier. “My dreams came true,” says Victoria.

But from a football perspective it was evident that it was not the right decision. An uncompetitive league with facilities unthinkable in elite football. For this reason, he wanted to leave shortly after and ended up on loan in Milan, where he had the will to remain, despite Victoria’s wishes to live in the United States.

A natural Beckham



Far from other documentaries about footballers like Sergio Ramos and his wife or Georgina and Cristiano, what draws Beckham’s attention is the apparent naturalness he offers. Few will have had the pleasure of having a coffee with him, and who knows if it is just a facade, but he does not give the impression of being someone far from reality. Now, he enjoys spending time with his children, shows his obsession with order and cleanliness, and entertains himself by making honey in his country house. He has tattoos, he had whims like any soccer player and he changed his haircut a thousand times, but not all the money he earned has stopped him from continuing to work. He now owns Inter Miami, the team that brought Messi to the United States.