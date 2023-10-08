A bit of the history of former footballer David Beckham can be seen in his documentary: ‘Beckham’, a production that tells us some episodes of his life, such as his marriage to one of the Spice Girlsthe controversial episode with Sir Alex Ferguson, his coach at Manchester United, as well as his time at Real Madrid, one of the largest soccer teams in the world. This series about the former English athlete was made, together, by the Oscar winners Fisher Stevens and John Battsek.

This production, in addition, has a quite important achievement in Netflixthe platform where it was released, so here we tell you everything you need to know about the documentary about the one classified as one of the best free throw takers in the history of the beautiful game.

How many episodes does ‘Beckham’ have?

The documentary, which narrates some important episodes in the life and career of David Beckham, It has 4 episodes, which have a duration between 66 and 76 minutes. And, although it is a production about the former soccer player, people close to him also participate, such as his wife Victoria, his children, teammates, among others.

Next, we will show you the titles of each chapter and how long each of them lasts:

Chapter 1: ‘The Kick’ (71 minutes)

Chapter 2: ‘The Red of Passion’ (66 minutes)

Chapter 3: ‘Goldenballs’ (69 minutes)

Chapter 4: ‘What is David after?’ (76 minutes)

Where to watch the documentary ‘Beckham’?

‘Beckham’ can be seen, exclusively, through the platform Netflix, who took over the rights to its distribution. It is precisely on said streaming page, where The documentary about the former soccer player became one of the most watched series worldwidedisplacing renowned productions such as ‘Sex Education’, ‘One Piece’, ‘My Dear Girl’, among others, in the Top 10 most popular.

The surprising thing about this achievement is the time in which it was obtained, since it was launched on the platform on October 4, and it took less than a week for it to become one of the favorites among users of the red ‘N’ .

In the documentary, David Beckham tells us some of the hardest episodes of his life. Photo: Netflix

What is the David Beckham documentary about?

“’Beckham’, a four-part documentary, chronicles the life of this global soccer star and cultural icon. David Beckham is one of the most well-known people on this planet, but very few know what he is really like. From his humble origins in working class East London and his drive and determination to win, to his struggle to balance ambition, love and family, David’s story is a tale of enormous highs and lows. The series follows this dizzying trajectory and offers us a surprising, personal and crucial story about one of the most recognized and media athletes of all time,” says the official synopsis shared by Netflix.

