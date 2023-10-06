David Beckhamformer British footballer and one of the great stars of the Manchester United, recently released a documentary series in which he tells his entire story as a professional player, with unpublished details and images. The world soccer star also talks about his origins, his rise in both his career and popularity, the hard times he had to live through at work and personally, among other events.

In the following note, we tell you all the details of ‘Beckham’the documentary of one of the stars of world football, which is causing a sensation in streaming.

Where to watch the documentary ‘Beckham’ ONLINE?

The documentary ‘Beckham’directed by Fisher Stevens and produced by John Battsek —both Oscar winners—, is available ONLINE on the streaming platform Netflix. This series premiered on October 4, 2023 on the red ‘N’ and is already among the 3 most viewed of this service. As the synopsis indicates, here the former British footballer tells his entire story from his origins, with images never seen before.

How many chapters does the documentary ‘Beckham’ have?

This docuseries, which also features exclusive interviews with family, friends and other great figures in world football, is divided into four chapters, each lasting approximately 70 minutes. Below, we leave you the list of all of them, as well as their respective titles and synopsis.

‘The Kick’: “A historic goal in 1996 puts David on the path to fame. His extravagant spending and agreements with brands make his popularity grow… and attract a Spice Girl.”

‘The red of passion’: “After the 1998 World Cup, David faces depression, death threats and strong national harassment. With Victoria’s hand, he welcomes his first child: Brooklyn.”

‘Goldenballs’: “David tries to deal with fame and family life, but friction grows between him and Sir Alex Ferguson. Later, he tries to find his place at Real Madrid.”

‘What is David after?’: “David and Victoria remember their seasons with Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain, and analyze their current situation.”

David Beckham recalled his expulsion in the 1998 World Cup in his documentary. Photo: composition LR/Netflix

