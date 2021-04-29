Boris Becker has wanted to give his opinion on Roger Federer’s options to lift a Grand Slam title again and, in this way, add his twenty-first major to a throne that he now shares with Rafa Nadal, with 20 Grand Slam each.

Federer, who this year has only played in the Doha Tournament after the operations he underwent on his knee in 2020, vHe will forget to compete on clay at the Geneva tournament before participating in Roland Garros, where he will meet again with Nadal more than a year later.

However Becker believes that Federer should dose his schedule and focus entirely on Wimbledon, the Grand Slam in which the German gives him more options to win and one of Federer’s great goals for this year. “I hope Federer doesn’t make the mistake of playing a lot of tournaments for fun. He is an absolute icon and has taken tennis to another level. Federer needs a great finish to his career. I think Wimbledon is the Grand Slam in which he has the best. opportunity to go further “, said in statements collected by Tennis World USA. Who knows if Becker’s advice could help Federer to add his ninth title at Wimbledon, ‘the Cathedral of Tennis’.