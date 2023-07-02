The former German champion: “We define ourselves as a “family” and I believe that nothing can be considered closer than what we feel. Quality Mental strength: young people must learn from him”

Boris Becker

I consider Novak Djokovic as a brother from another mother. We call ourselves a “family” and I believe that nothing can be considered closer than what we feel. I got to know him on and off the pitch during my three years as his coach between 2013 and 2016, and our relationship has only gotten stronger ever since. I’ve seen how he is with his family and his friends. His sense of humor. I saw the important work he does – together with his wife Jelena – with his Foundation. I saw a lot more of the technical, machine-like guy we all admire on the pitch. He is now 36 years old. His longevity is his greatest strength and it is a quality he shares with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Anyone can have a good week, even a good season, but to do it for 15, 16, 17, 18 year olds is great. This is what sets these three players apart. Novak is still winning: he's the reigning Australian and Roland Garros champion and who would bet against him at Wimbledon? But his game has changed since I coached him. He had to. The dressing room does not sleep. They observe you, they study you, they discover your weaknesses. If you don't consistently improve, you will fall behind. How did he do it? When you're 36 and the guy on the other side of the net is 22, you don't want to rely on too many baseline rallies. His serve has improved, as has his net game. It all leads to him earning points a little faster.

mentality — Another thing that distinguishes Novak, Roger and Rafa is the mentality. Much of tennis is in the mind and they use the slightest sign of weakness in their opponents to their advantage. It's about game management, how you react in a given situation to what your opponent is offering you. The emerging generation needs to learn this, more than forehand, backhand and serve. But they will get there. I like Jannik Sinner and Holger Rune. Sinner has everything you need to be a successful tennis player: supporting cast, attitude, skills on all surfaces, fighting spirit. But let's talk about Carlos Alcaraz … His fate was written in the stars. When I first saw him play I knew he was something special. He's not just a talented young player, he's already the world number 1.

from hunter to prey — It’s very difficult to win your first Grand Slam, especially as a teenager. It’s even harder to win again. From hunter you become prey. But Alcaraz is already a dominant presence in tennis, and he’s from Spain, where they have a boyfriend named Nadal. He’s a pretty heavy burden to carry, but Carlos does it with ease. Nadal won his first Grand Slam aged 19. So did Alcaraz. Nadal won the Laureus revelation of the year award in 2006 and it was only fitting that Alcaraz would win it this year, after winning the US Open in 2022. I have been involved with Laureus since the very beginning, since 2000, as a founding member and every time I realize how the language of sport represents an extraordinary form of communication.