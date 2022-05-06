After two and a half years in prison for bankruptcy, Boris Becker now faces expulsion from the UK. Without mentioning him, the British Home Office spoke about it, stressing that “any foreign citizen convicted of a crime and sentenced to a prison sentence is considered for deportation as soon as possible”.

The risk

Becker would be even more at risk because after the implementation of Brexit, on 31 December 2020, the immigration law for EU citizens became more stringent and the crimes charged to Becker continued even after that date. It is not known whether the three-time Wimbledon champion (1985, 1986 and 1989) took up British citizenship. “If the offenses were committed after December 31, 2020, Becker is subject to automatic deportation because he received a sentence of 12 months or more,” immigration attorney Colin Yeo told the Guardian. Becker could still appeal the order. deportation and according to various experts he would have an excellent chance of success but with legal costs around 30,000 pounds.