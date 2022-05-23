Home page World

The former tennis pro was sentenced to two and a half years in prison. © Frank Augstein/AP/dpa

Boris Becker spent the first few weeks of his imprisonment in a London prison known for overcrowding, violence and poor hygienic conditions. Now he has been relocated.

Nuffield/Berlin – After a good three weeks in prison, the convicted ex-tennis professional Boris Becker was transferred to a prison with a lower security level in Great Britain.

The 54-year-old was taken to Huntercombe prison in Nuffield, around 70 kilometers west of London, on Monday, Becker’s lawyer Christian-Oliver Moser confirmed to the German Press Agency. First, the broadcaster RTL had reported. Becker spent the first few weeks of his sentence in London’s Wandsworth prison, which is known for overcrowding, violence and poor sanitary conditions.

Huntercombe Prison has a lower level of security and is specifically designed for foreign men, according to the UK government. According to the website, around 480 men are said to live there in individual and communal cells. The inmates should also have the opportunity to continue their education and do sports.

Becker was sentenced to two and a half years in prison in London at the end of April. He had concealed assets worth millions from his insolvency administrators. His lawyer recently dismissed rumors that Becker complained about the food or pressed an emergency button at Wandsworth prison. He was doing well given the circumstances, it said. dpa