AT THE END OF December Daniel Becker received a call from a senior 4T government official. Words more words less, they asked him to drop out of the race for Citibanamex.

They made him see that Citi felt more comfortable with the proposal of the group of mining magnate Germán Larrea, who, as I told him yesterday, improved his binding offer and brought it closer to 11 billion dollars.

Although he has not made it official to the sales group chaired by Jane Fraser, the owner of Banca Mifel and partners who accompanied him made the decision to drop the bid last week.

In addition to Larrea’s political weight, two other factors were decisive for Becker to throw in the towel: his offer was far below, and he was unable to tie up more national investors.

The proposal of this group was around 7 thousand 500 million dollars, which within its main participants were willing to improve up to 8 billion. For Citi it was not attractive.

The other limitation was that a large part of the resources came from abroad: from Larry Fink’s Black Rock funds, Marc Rowan’s Apollo and from Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth funds, ADIA, and from Singapore, GIC.

In the end, the foreign component of the offer was much more than the 55% that had been originally forecast, leaving out the possibility that more Mexican businessmen would join.

The El-Manns, Max, Moisés and André were practically alone; the Torrados, Alberto and Cosme, and the Coppels, Agustín and Enrique, despite the roadshows that Becker did all over the country in the final phase.

Just last week I told him that in December the also president of the Association of Banks of Mexico had completed visits to the main regional directors of Citibanamex.

But with all the effort and impetus of the banker, unfortunately they did not respond as they would have liked, especially those from Monterrey.

So as we anticipate this Monday, Germán Larrea is the finalist in the purchase of Banco Nacional de México. Now it will only be necessary to see if Citi accepts some conditions of the so-called “King of Copper”.

ANOTHER FILE THAT will have to be exhausted this year is that of AlphaCredit. The main creditors, international funds to which close to 800 million dollars are owed, received the proposal to stay with the company, its liabilities and the decision to sue Deloitte. In exchange, the release of all responsibilities is requested from its founders and main administrators, Augusto Álvarez and José Luis Orozco. The case of this lender, which contaminated others such as Crédito Real and Unifin, began in April 2021. It originated from the record on the balance sheet of 4 billion pesos that were bad loans as assets. The group already has 14 companies in bankruptcy and managed to extend the conciliation period to February 9. So far Alloy is the only creditor that has managed to recover 90% of its credit.

ON January 2, Pemex Exploration and Production awarded four contracts for a whopping 249 million 437 thousand 258 dollars to the Canadian Advance Drilling LTD. The direct allocation is relevant because it is the first business that the oil company led by Octavio Romero has delivered to a company from the Maple leaf nation. It takes place a week before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in our country, who expressed interest in deepening his investments, not only in mining and renewable energy. These are four offshore platforms for drilling and completion of wells. They are contracts 641002837 for 60 million 779 thousand 278 dollars, 641002838 for 57 million 990 thousand 362 dollars, 641002839 for 66 million 420 thousand 4 dollars and 641002840 for 64 million 247 thousand 623 dollars.

AND SINCE we are talking about Justin Trudeau, experts assure that it will be precisely Canada who will take Mexico to a panel on energy this year for failing to comply with the USMCA commitments. Contrary to the United States, which has incentives to administer punitive actions against our country, based on issues that go beyond the merely commercial sphere and that are a higher priority for the Joe Biden administration. We talk about security and migration. Weeks before the Summit of North American Leaders took place, the Ministry of Economy asked its counterparts from the United States and Canada to extend consultations on the energy issue until well into February. Also, exclude from the bilateral days and the trilateral meeting that thorny issue that became the elephant in the room.

GERARDO LOZANO ALARCÓN left DLP Piper, the famous multinational law firm. The lawyer decided at the end of last year to become independent again. The arbitration expert opened a new firm where he will offer those services. Lozano is one of the most recognized dispute resolution litigants. Some of the cases in which he participated: the conflict between Manuel Bartlett’s CFE and Jorge Melgarejo’s Omega and Luis and Mauricio Amodío’s Caabsa over the Chicoasen plant. Another, the dispute between Oceanografía, by Amado Yáñez, and Rabobank, chaired by Stefaan Decraene, over the Naviera Naranja ships, and the lawsuit between Operadora Anderson, by David Krouham, and Grupo Anderson, by Eucario González, over the Carlos `restaurants n Charlie’s and Mr. Frogg’s.

AFTER 25 YEARS of having operated under the Camino Real flag, starting next February the chain owned by Olegario Vázquez Aldir will leave the iconic Sumiya hotel in Cuernavaca. It was impossible to convince the grandchildren of former president Luis Echeverría to invest in the 163-room property to maintain the quality and safety standards of a five-star hotel, which generated more and more recurring complaints from guests. The property began to become obsolete in computer equipment, security cameras, electronic plates, water sprinklers, among other accessories. An injection of 10 million dollars was needed. Posadas, chaired by José Carlos Azcárraga, is negotiating to convert it to a Fiesta Americana.