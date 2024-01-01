Benzema, the truth about the escape from Saudi Arabia: what happened

For a few days the world of football has been experiencing a mystery linked to Karim Benzema. The French striker had left Saudi Arabia and his new club, Al-Ittihad, missing the last training sessions. Not only. The former Ballon d'Or player had also deleted himself from social media. But after a thousand questions and mysteries, it was a manager of the Arab club who explained the situation.



“Benzema went to Madrid due to special circumstances, he requested three days of leave,” he told Arab newspapers, requesting anonymity. “Karim is a professional and is attached to the team.” According to what was reported by Marca, Benzema would therefore have had permission from his club to be absent. Al-Ittihad will take the field against Al Taee on January 4ththen on the 12th the Asian Champions League match with the Uzbeks of Navbahor Namangan.

At the end of the year Benzema and his team had lost 5-2 against Al Nassr of his friend and former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. And there was no shortage of criticism from some Saudi Arabian media towards the center forward who was vice-world champion with France at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar (he was not present at Russia 2018 when the French national team won the title) and winner of 5 Champions League League with the Blancos. “He wastes very easy opportunities and seems to have lost the desire to play football.”

Beckenbauer missing for months. Conditions worsened: “Significant deterioration”

Germany is anxious about the great Franz Beckenbauer. The legendary 'Kaiser', one of the strongest defenders in the history of world football (2 Golden Balls won) and star with Bayern Munich (4 victories in the Bundesliga, 3 European Cups, an Intercontinental among many triumphs) and West Germany in 1970s (winner of the 1974 World Cup in the final against Cruijff's Holland), as well as world champion coach with the German national team at Italia '90, he is in health conditions that are not only serious but also irreversible. The last update on the state of the 78-year-old Beckenbauer was from his brother Walter in a documentary that will be released in the next few hours on ARD: “If I said he was fine now I would be lying, and I don't like lying. He doesn't feel well. It's a constant up and down.”

Beckenbauer has disappeared: there have been no public appearances since April, precisely due to the worsening of his health conditions. 'Spiegel' raised the alarm in recent days, explaining that any shock on an emotional level could put the conditions of the Kaiser at “serious risk”, who suffered a “significant deterioration” which affected both his judgment and his memory.

Beckenbauer has undergone two heart surgeries and a hip implant in recent years. Among other things, the former Bayern Munich defender revealed to the magazine 'Bunte' in 2019 that he had lost the sight in one eye: “I had an ocular infarction, unfortunately I can no longer see anything with my right eye. And I have to be careful with my heart.”

