Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has vacancies in various positions of around 1500 Skilled and Unskilled Manpower. Notifications for this have been issued on the website of Basil, a mini gemstone company of the Government of India. The application process has also started.

Start of online application – 05 October 2020

Last Date – 20 October 2020

Application fee

General and OBC candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500, SC, ST and disabled candidates for Rs 250.

worth

Candidates desirous of getting jobs in these posts must pass 8th class from a recognized board. Apart from this, ITI diploma in related trade has been demanded.

Selection Process

Candidates applying first can contact the project coordinator on mobile number 9899955240 by sending WhatsApp documents for verification immediately.

After applying the new candidate, send your name, post, mobile number immediately by WhatsApp on the same mobile number for verification of the interview / documents.

