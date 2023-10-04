BeCharge is the national player for electric charging which refers to the colossus Eni Now Plenitude. The Be Charge network is mainly made up of charging stations AC with two tricks from 22 kW moon. In any case, BeCharge charging points are constantly increasing and also include points Fast both with connector CCS That CHAdeMO.

BeCharge car charging cost

There BeCharge network is booming and, thanks to the interoperability agreements with other national operators, it allows charging on more than 10,000 charging stations across the country. The new rates come into force from November 1, 2023 and cancel old subscriptions BeCharge Be Light, Be Regular, Be Large, Be Electric.

The BeCharge columns have two 22 kW sockets

With BeCharge you can recharge in AC up to 22 kWin 75 kW DC at 150 kW, with differentiated tariffs based on power. This operator also introduced the occupancy rate after charging is complete.

BeCharge “pay per use” tariffs

From the November 1, 2023the consumption rate for charging at 22 kW AC columns increases from 0.60 kWh to 0.65 kWh. In contrast, pay-as-you-go tariffs for quick refills (Fast and Ultrafast) remain unchanged.

RATE POWER COST OCCUPATION QuickAC up to 22 kW €0.65/kWh €0.10/min* FastDC up to 99 kW €0.85/kWh €0.20/min Fast + DC up to 149 kW €0.90/kWh €0.30/min Ultrafast DC from 150 kW €0.95/kWh €0.30/min BeCharge tariffs based on consumption for electric car charging, with the increase from 1 November 2023

*the rate does not apply between 11pm and 7am

The cost of occupancy is charged after 60 minutes of charging.

BeCharge subscription rate to save

To save, to replace old subscriptions, starting from November 1, 2023 BeCharge introduced 4 charging options (Be Free, Be Start, Be Medium and Be Premiuma) allowing customers to customize their choices based on their needs. Therefore it is no longer available to purchase a fixed amount of kWh per month, on the contrary it is possible to obtain one discount on the consumption ratethe value of which varies depending on the subscription chosen.

RATE COST €/kWh Be Free 0 €0.65 Be Start 9.90 euros €0.13 (-20%) Be Medium 13.90 euros €0.20 (-30%) Be Premium 19.90 euros €0.39 (-40%) BeCharge subscription rates effective November 1, 2023

Holders of old season tickets they can continue to use their previous tariff plan until the expiration dateeven if this falls after 1 November 2023. However, if they top up after the deadline, the consumption rate.

BeCharge rates prepaid packages

If you travel a few kilometers you can opt for a prepaid packageto be used whenever and wherever you want, on all BeCharge columns.

RATE CARD VALUE COST Be Card 50 53 euros 50 euros Be Card 100 110 euros 100 euros Be Card 150 170 euros 150 euros BeCharge rates prepaid packages at cost

CHARGING SOCKET OCCUPANCY COST

Once charged, you have it available 60 minutes of free parking. After this period, a fee will be charged employment penalty of the charging bay: on Quick columns (AC up to 22 kW) 0.10 euros/min (the rate does not apply from 11pm to 7am); on Fast DC columns up to 99 kW, the rate is 0.20 euros/minwhich increases to 0.30 euros/min in the Fast+ (DC up to 149 kW) and Ultrafast (DC over 150 kW) stations. The occupancy rate at DC fast charging stations applies 24 hours a day.

BeCharge telephone contacts support assistance

In case of problems or other needs, you can contact BeCharge assistance through the app or by calling the telephone number 0287119401 active 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Attention: it is advisable to check the rates applied on the BeCharge column on the APP of other operators, they may be higher. I recommend BeCharge charging with BeCharge APP.

BeCharge is among the operators with attractive rates.

Read also:

👉 How to recharge your electric car at home

👉 Electricity cost, price increase 2022

👉 Portable charger for charging at home with 3 kW

👉 How much does it cost to recharge your electric car

👉 Everything about charging electric cars

👉 Electric car charging rates

👉 ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING TIME CALCULATION

👉 Latest lithium ion battery news

Testing new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 What do you think? Drop by FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK