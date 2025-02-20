02/20/2025



Santiago Niño Becerra He is a Spanish economist and university professor, who initially became known for his analysis of the global economy and who, over the years, has taken a lot of media weight with his reflections and advice and especially with those who refer to the Economy closer or directly the family.

In addition, due to their appearance in the media and active presence on social networks, their opinions end up going beyond economic issues. The same has just happened now, since this Wednesday could not avoid writing a tweet to explain a situation that lived and that, in view of his tone, left him hallucinated.

Thus, between two threads of X on the real estate bubble and about the relationship between education and poverty, the economist raised a brief reflection that lived this Wednesday at the first time of the day shortly after having seen what was happening between a Dog and its owner In the middle of the street.

“A disgusting fact”

«I have witnessed an hour agoin the street, A disgusting fact Starring a dog to which its owner has not been impeded and let him do, ”begins the controversial tweet, which soon went viral and that in his first five hours he began to accumulate thousands of visualizations and also comments.









Despite not giving details of what really happened, the issue had to outrak, and much, to Becerra Niño, who ended up launching a clear message for pet owners. «Those who do not know or do not want to educate their dogs And allow them to do whatever they want, they should not have them, ”ends the overwhelming publication.

An hour ago I have witnessed, in the middle of the street, a disgusting event starring a dog to which its owner has not been immacked and has let him do. Those who do not know or do not want to educate their dogs and allow them to do whatever they want, they should not have them. – Santiago Niño (@sninobecrara) Februry 19, 2025

Several Internet users have taken the opportunity to remember the «eternal debate between rights and obligations ». “These are never fine,” said another person, while a third comment remembered that the problem is not the dog, but of its owner. People only understand things with fines, added another voice.

In addition, other users assumed that the substantive issue will have to do with dog deposits. «They would have to do their needs at home and then go out to the street. It is disgusting to find a dog making peanut in the middle of the sidewalk and the woman looking at how it goes … », has regretted an Internet user. Another, dog owner, recalled that whoever takes the dog for a walk to do his needs has to “be responsible and by civility to pick it up as well as carry a bottle of water with drops of bleach to clean it. It is not so difficult».