Vatican scandal, Putin’s particular requests to the Holy See

The Becciu process is in progress and on Vatican scandal which led to the sale of the London palace and other opaque financial transactions emerge facts so far unpublished. The twist – reads the Messenger – came at the end of the nineteenth hearing of the trial that sees ten defendants among financiers, Vatican officials, a priest, Cardinal Becciu and the intelligence expert Cecilia Marogna. Precisely the latter, he stated, in a written deposition and read by his lawyer in the Chamber, that he had made through with emissaries of the Kremlin. Putin in fact, – continues Il Messaggero – he had sent his delegation to the Holy See to ask that the relics of St. Nicholas.

But the main obstacle to overcome – explains Marogna – was the bishop of BariFrancesco Cacucci who answered spades, explaining “di don’t be interested to permanently donate the relics as it would be considered inappropriate also by the Apulian religious community and not wanting the body of the saint to be dismembered. “The project of the relics has been set aside Marogna he said he explained to the businessman close to the Russian world that the Vatican he wasn’t even interested in making “one Russian listening center on the territory of Oltretevere “.

