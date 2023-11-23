Yes, there really should be the Sinner effect now. Just as the young tennis player has attracted the Italians, making himself admired and passionate even those who care little about tennis, the same should happen for ocean sailing thanks to Ambrogio Beccaria, which like Sinner is establishing itself on the international scene. And from today even more so, because he has just won the Transat Jacques Vabre, the transatlantic between France and Martinique, placing first in the Class 40, the class of the smallest boats in the fleet, but also one of the most effervescent and competitive.

First out of 44 competitors, first in a group of Frenchmen, who have always dominated the ocean; first with Alla Grande Pirelli, a successful boat, launched in Genoa by Sangiorgio Marine (it has the flag of the Italian Yacht Club) and developed by Ambrogio with the designer Gianluca Guelfi which has now become a point of reference.

Beccaria and Andrieu had won the first leg of the regatta, on the route from Le Havre to Lorient, decided by the race management so as not to throw the Class 40 fleet into the storm of the century. So, he set off for the second leg at full throttle , and he dominated. Always in front, alternating with the other Italian Alberto Bona on Ibsa, until the last phase, which was truly heart-pounding. Because the fleet was divided, one part went north, one south. In truth, the decision was already made in the Canary Islands, when the North was a gamble and the South a certainty. In the end, however, the cards got mixed up.

The group further north, with Ian Lipinski and other Frenchmen, but also our Andrea Fornaro, picked up speed, gaining on their opponents further south, where Beccaria led with Bona. Truly creepy.

“At a certain point we had to decide whether to cover Bona or attack those further north. We decided on the latter option, but when I went to sleep I was really depressed, I thought we would lose 100 miles and end up in 15th place. And instead, then we found ourselves 40 miles ahead of Bona and not at all bad with those further north”, says Beccaria.

He was right, he crossed the finish line after 18 days 12 hours 21 minutes of overall navigation, about 50 miles ahead of the second, Lepinski/Carpentier’s Credit Mutuel, which is still in the running at the time of writing. Bona’s Ibsa is currently fourth, Fornaro’s Influence 2 is fifth (third is Nebout/Mahé’s Amarris.

Beccaria adds an unexpected and prestigious victory to his palmares. There was already first place at the Mini Transat 2019 and second place at the Route du Rhum 2022.