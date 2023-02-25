Because you’ve got mail tonight is not on the air: the reason

Why isn’t there mail for you tonight – Saturday 25 February 2023 – on Canale 5? We tell you right away: yesterday, as you know, Maurizio Costanzo, husband of Maria De Filippi, died. The well-known journalist was 84 years old. News that left everyone speechless, and led Mediaset to overturn its schedules. Also out of respect for Maria De Filippi, who today appeared very moved at her husband’s funeral home, You’ve Got Mail Today is not being broadcast. The episode had already been recorded, but after the death of the great journalist Canale 5 changed its programming significantly.

Already yesterday Men and Women did not air and tomorrow there will be no traditional appointment with Amici. That’s why today You’ve Got Mail isn’t on the air. In its place this evening, February 25, Canale 5 will broadcast some of the most iconic moments of the Maurizio Costanzo Show, its most iconic program, broadcast for over 40 years by Mediaset networks. In particular, in the early evening space for In alphabetical order: Vittorio Gassmann, Alberto Sordi and Monica Vitti, with the historic interview with the three giants of Italian cinema. And to follow the episode of The three tenors, with the TV masters Raimondo Vianello, Mike Bongiorno and Corrado together with Costanzo himself and Enrico Mentana. A more than due tribute from the company where Maurizio worked for many years.

Tomorrow, as mentioned, there will not even be Amici, while from 4 pm there will be a special of Verissimo conducted by Silvia Toffanin and entirely dedicated to the memory of Costanzo. Channel 5 will follow the journalist’s funeral live on Monday 27 February at 3 pm.

When he returns

But when he comes back Is there mail for you? At the moment it is not known when tonight’s episode of You’ve Got Mail will be recovered. It could be aired directly next week, but the Fascino programs could suffer a long stop to respect the pain of Maria De Filippi.