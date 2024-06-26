Leave for tomorrow what you really can’t do today. Florestan.

President López Obradorlike his predecessors, has a problem with futurewith its future, which is already immediate: October 1st.

He does not know what to do with it or how to move towards it, that is, how to leave power after five years and ten months of exercising it endlessly.

I don’t remember, and look, as a reporter I have covered nine of his predecessors, since 1968, with Gustavo Díaz Ordaz, a president with more power nor more joyful to exercise it that to Lopez Obrador.

And like most of them, today they have the deep conflict of leaving.

As head of government of the Federal District, (2000-05) to the daily question of his presidential candidacy, he repeated that they should leave me for dead while he was building it until, in 2005, he resurrected from that declaration, that they should leave me for dead, and he nominated himself PRD presidential candidate for the 2006 elections who lost, which he has always described as fraud, by .56 percent to Felipe Calderón.

I refer to this and link it with his emphatic declaration that he will go to lock himself up at his farm in Palenque, in Chiapas, La Chingada, a common and inevitable destiny of his predecessors, and which will not be the exception, and that by dint of repeating It takes me to that echo of being left for dead, from the beginning of the century.

Although it has recently sifted.

First he said that if my president asks me, I will be here. Then he revealed that yes, he would go to his manifest destination, the farm, but that Beatriz, his wife and his youngest son, quite rightly, were not, so he would be coming to see her but not on official or commercial planes because he did not want to set foot. airports, which I understand: the one in Palenque would do well, but in the one in Mexico City, opinions would be loudly divided, a risk that he does not want to take, so he would only have the planes of business friends or the road, which is crazy unsafe.

But yesterday he added another factor: I would only return in the event of a war or an invasion and if the president asked me to, as Manuel Ávila Camacho did with Lázaro Cárdenas when he declared war on the Axis, in May 1942, who appointed him Secretary of War. .

That is to say, every day opens up more options, as Pope John Paul II said at the farewell of his fourth visit to Mexico in January 1999, at the Azteca Stadium: Mexicans… I’m leaving but I’m staying…

And that’s what he’s up to.

RETAILS

1. CABINET.- Claudia Sheinbaum Tomorrow she announces six other members of her cabinet who I do not know who they are, but it is hoped that they will be equal to her and the first six;

2. FIGURES.- So far in this government, yesterday there were 50 thousand missing persons, almost one in two of the one hundred thousand counted since 1962; and

3. STORY.- The López Obrador’s Megapharmacy has filled 750 prescriptions in six months, four daily. There he waste and deception.

See you tomorrow, but in private.

