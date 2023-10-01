Of Antonella Sparvoli

Bronchopulmonary and neurological diseases and bad habits have a major impact on the larynx. The voice can also change depending on the phase of the menstrual cycle

Our voice is not always the same. We all have the perception of its change during the puberty, when sex hormones begin to exert their effects. But the voice can also change as we age, although the passing years are not the only reason why a person’s voice, even that of illustrious singers with a long career behind them, can sound different over time. Behind the presbyphonia, the technical term that connotes vocal changes due to physiological and progressive aging, can in fact hide various causes. The voice can provide valuable information about our physical and psychological health – he began Giovanna Cantarella, head of the Phoniatrics Service at the complex Otolaryngology operational unit of the Irccs Policlinico of Milan -. Its variations with age may be linked to the reduction in mass and muscular strength of the laryngeal structures and to their greater rigidity and reduced hydration, but also to hormonal factors, neurological pathologies, cardiovascular or bronchopulmonary as well as incorrect lifestyle habits, starting from smoking, alcohol and improper use of the voice. See also What is VEXAS syndrome, a new autoinflammatory disease that can be lethal

The role of drugs For example, bronchopulmonary pathologies can have an important impact because the voice is linked to the vibration of the vocal cords driven by the flow of air coming from the lungs. So if lung function fails for various reasons, there is less respiratory support. Not to mention the effect on the voices of the inhaled steroids used to treat various respiratory diseases, such as COPD and asthma – the expert points out -. Today we often observe voice alterations, especially in women, related to prolonged use of these drugs, precious for lung function, which however in the long run tend to cause dryness, irritation and thinning of the vocal cords. Their correct use, such as to reduce their deposition in the larynx, helps to prevent these side effects.

How voice changes manifest themselves But how do voice changes manifest themselves in different stages of life? During puberty in males, thanks to androgens, there is an evident decrease in tonal height – specifies Cantarella -, while in women, again for hormonal reasons, the voice can sound differently depending on the phase of the menstrual cycle, with the best quality during ovulation because the glands produce more mucus giving the vocal cords a greater functional capacity. The most reported changes after the age of 65 are, however, seehoarse voice, reduced vocal intensity and phonatory fatigue. See also Chronic lymphatic leukemia, the Ail campaign 'the line of emotions' continues

What to do if the voice drops The advice we give if you perceive a decline in your voice is to visit a specialist to check that there are no vocal cord diseases, beyond physiological aging, that could interfere. Typically, if a specific pathology is not detected, what is noticed is a thinning and reduction in the tone of the aged vocal cords due to the decrease in muscle mass. This aspect is more evident in men, in whom the “aged” voice is more breathy and the tonal height is higher. In women, however, the height becomes more serious, due to greater retention of liquids in the superficial layer of the cords. The good news is that the aging-related decline in voice can be prevented, or at least slowed down. A dynamic, sporty person who follows healthy lifestyle rules also tends to maintain a younger voice over the years.

Teachers and call center operators at risk of dysphonia If it is true that the voice changes with age, it is also true that acute alterations of the voice (dysphonia) are frequent throughout life. For example, they know this well teachers or call center workers, not infrequently subject to lowering of the voice, hoarseness and even aphonia. In most cases these dysphonias depend on dysfunctional or structural alterations of the vocal cords. Among the most common causes of hoarseness there are also viral infections of the upper respiratory tract, such as laryngitis, andexcessive use of the voice – explains Giovanna Cantarella -. This often happens in situations where for professional reasons the voice is used continuously, without rest breaks, and above all at a high volume. Ambient noise can also lead to a reflex increase in the volume. At the first signs of a lowering of the voice, the vocal cords should be kept at rest, but few people do this. See also What happens to our brain after an hour spent in nature