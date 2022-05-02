Morelia, Michoacán.- Cars called chocolates can now be legalized in Michoacánfrom today until December 20th The procedures will be carried out in offices that the Government of Michoacán will enable. The governor of the state calls for the citizens who need it to access the procedure.

“Because your car is not made of chocolate, legalize it!, because they are real cars, which provide a function in the field“, said Alfredo Ramirez BedollaGovernor of Michoacán, at the inauguration of the program for the legalization of cars of foreign origin in the state.

He points out that this program will benefit the families of Michoacán and from neighboring stateswho have a car that has been shipped from abroad.

The cost of the regularization of each one of the cars will be for the total amount of 5 thousand 281 pesosthe state president pointed out that it is important that the charges that will be charged to citizens be made known clearly.

“There are 2,500 of the regularization process before the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), we are going to put up some signs that say 2,500 right payment to the SHCP, 1,789 of the plates, so there is no confusion, and the census authorized by the deputies of 992 pesos”, explained the state president to all those present.

They are approximately 175 thousand vehicles of foreign origin that can be regularized, this is the calculation that the Government of Michoacán has on the cars that transit in the state without having legal certainty.

It was also reported that modules will be installed, little by little, in other municipalities such as Apatzingán, Coahuayana, Huetamo, La piedad, Zitácuaro, Uruapan and Lázaro Cárdenas. In the city of Morelia, the first module is already working in the fairgrounds and another one will be opened in the Morelos Stadium.

Ramírez Bedolla assures that all Michoacans who have a chocolate car, will come with pleasure to pay the 5 thousand 281 pesossince this will give legal certainty to the family’s assets, and it will also prevent them from being stopped for not having official license plates.

“This is one of the actions that, although it does have a cost, but the owner pays it with pleasure because with that he will already have certainty about his assets, and also us that the management was successful.”, said the governor with great encouragement.

He asked the population to approach the regularization modules in time, and not to leave the paperwork for the last moment, he also pointed out that the administrative process is not “fast-track”, which can take between 20 to 25 minutes for each vehicle.