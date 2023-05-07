The relatives of the remembered “Benito Rivers” promote the call Octavio Ocaña Law for punish those who take and disseminate photographs and/or videos of deceased persons. After the unfortunate death of the young actor, Raúl “N”, an investigative police officer from Cuautitlán Izcalli, State of Mexico, and the paramedic Marcelina “N”, were linked to proceedings for the crime “against respect for the dead”, for having taken photos of his corpse in the morgue, in order to sell them. They managed to get out of jail by posting bail.

“This is a law that we established and they are about to approve it, it is called the Octavio Ocaña Law, I hope these criminals pay, because criminals are called those who do something disgusting like that,” said Mr. Octavio Pérez, father of Octavio Ocanain an interview with various media, outside the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH), in Mexico City, where he went with his wife, one of his daughters and his lawyer, to follow up on the investigation by the homicide of his son.

Regarding the Octavio Ocaña Law, the father of “Benito Rivers” was asked about the alleged photos and videos taken of the corpse of the Mexican singer-songwriter Julián Figueroason of Maribel Guardia and Joan Sebastian. Presumably, some employees of the J. García López funeral home, in CDMX, tried to profit from these images.

About, Octavio Pérez mentioned that these were dirty. “We put two of them in jail, the nurse and the policeman, they were released on bail… you have to respect the living and the dead, but more so the dead man, he’s already dead, because you do those dirty things to him.”

Mrs Ana Lucia Ocana, mother of the deceased actor, added that pain must be respected. In addition, from mother to mother who have gone through the same suffering (lose a child) sent a message to Maribel Guardia:

I tell the lady that I am with her in her pain, I felt it with all my soul, lady, I know what that pain is, I know what it feels like in the soul, they tear our hearts apart, I am with you in this loss so unfortunate of your son.

On the other hand, Francisco Hernández, lawyer for the Pérez Ocaña family, in an interview for “Ventaneando”, said the following about the Octavio Ocaña Law, “there were photographs of Octavio’s corpse that, in addition to being a crime, also attempt against causes moral and psychological harm to them. We are talking about a paramedic who was in charge of caring for Octavio Ocaña, moving his body, then they took him to the Lomas Verdes hospital and there, she, already without clothes, body, he took pictures with his cell phone, presumably. There was a policeman involved and he took pictures of him too, the penal code establishes a penalty of three to six years in prison“.