The message published by the Oratorio San Luigi in Schianno for little Daniele Paitoni, who died at the age of 7 at the hands of his father

How can you say goodbye to a 7-year-old boy who was violently killed by his father with a stab in the throat? That is how Daniele Paitoni he died, killed by the one who should have loved and protected him. And now everyone is wondering how a dad could have killed the blood of his blood and then hid his little body in the closet.

After the tragic news, many messages have appeared on social networks, full of pain and all for little Daniele Paitoni. Among these, also that ofSan Luigi Oratory in Schianno:

Because with those dark eyes and your sweet smile, your sympathy, your witty and funny being, unstoppable like a hurricane but at the same time sweet like the snacks we ate together in the oratory, you had the ability to make everyone love you. us, you have forever conquered our hearts. We love you! We will miss you! ✨Hello Dani ♥ ️ Your animators 🙏🏼.

A death that has marked the whole of Italy, which is now mourning a 7-year-old child. Little Daniele was supposed to spend the New Year with his father, a 40-year-old man at the House arrest for attacking a colleague of his with a utility knife. Then, on December 2, he was supposed to go back to his mom.

But that day Davide Paitoni decided to put an end to the situation with his ex-wife. He killed his son with a stab in the throat and then hid his lifeless body in the closet. He later drove to his mother’s house and wounded her with a knife as well. The woman is managed to save himself and she was rescued.

After the escape, the man was stopped and arrested. He also had cocaine with him, in addition to the murder weapon. Among other evidence against him, a note left next to little Daniele in the closet and a audio message sent to his father, the baby’s grandfather, in whom he confesses what he did and asks the elderly parent not to open that wardrobe.

Waiting for the autopsy on the child and the first preliminary hearing.