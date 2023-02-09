Of Christine Brown

Many people complain of flare-ups of pain caused by rheumatological diseases when it is cold and windy. Science has no unique answers. possible to alleviate the problem with heat or cold depending on the pathology

It often happens that people complain about how the ache for an old fracture, or chronic conditions such as rheumatological diseases get worse when the weather turns cold with rain and wind. Patients of rheumatologist doctors often report that they are capable of predict when it will rain or when it will snow based on the intensity of the pain they feel. Our diseases, whether they are inflammatory like l

‘arthritis

which are degenerative like l‘arthrosis

which are degenerative like l'arthrosis which manifest themselves with widespread pain such as fibromyalgia are worse in the cold months confirms the professor Charles Selmi, head of rheumatology and immunology at the Humanitas hospital in Milan and professor at Humanitas University . However, the flaw in these statements – he adds – is that they cannot be objective: when we talk about pain, we cannot forget that we are talking about a symptomof something exclusively subjective and patient reported. Although doctors agree that these situations are common, the reasons behind the phenomenon are still unclear. Little research has been done on the subject studies have led to confusing and contradictory conclusions.

What does science say But is there really a link between the weather and pain? The New York Times he cited a roundup of research on the subject. One study published in 2016 studied the link between the weather and the pain associated with bone fractures with the analysis of 2,369 visits of patients who had suffered fractures. During follow-ups one year later, the patients reported feeling more pain on the day of the appointment low atmospheric pressure and humidity above 70%, a situation that occurs just before the rains or drops in temperature. However, research did not find that the low temperature made the pain worse. Surprisingly, patients reported feeling more pain when temperatures were above 35 degrees. Another work of 2019 found that in patients with chronic pain the situation worsened as humidity increased and atmospheric pressure decreased. However, no connections have been found between pain and external temperature. One 2007 study found virtually the opposite: the pain associated with knee osteoarthritis increased with each drop in temperature, but eased as the pressure dropped. Aanother search found no link between temperature changes and pain from hip osteoarthritis. Researchers have found that the drop in pressure is related to tissue swelling, which can cause pain. One 2014 study found that when air pressure decreases the connective tissue surrounding the joints of people with rheumatoid arthritis expands causing pain.

Why the results are so inconsistent The reason why you get such inconsistent results probably involves volunteers with various pathologies (not only rheumatic but also aftermath of injuries) and therefore numerous variables come into play. Furthermore, the various works and are all conducted with different methods, mostly with self-referred evaluations and, as Professor Selmi has already anticipated, subjective pain. Although the mechanisms of the pain-weather relationship remain unknown and difficult to study, the worsening of rheumatic diseases with cold and low pressure exists and is true for almost all, with the exception of those that worsen with sun exposure, such as lupus – explains the expert – and this is particularly true for inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis where in half of the sick the humidity and low temperature are significant drivers of pain.

The role of the baroreceptors What has been known for many years now is that it is more than cold the low pressure to be responsible for the aggravation of all types of pain. What is perceived are in fact the changes in atmospheric pressure reported by baroreceptors, a type of receptors present in our body that are found in the wall of large blood vessels and are sensitive to changes in blood pressure: when they detect a change, they send signals to the central nervous system, on the basis of which the blood pressure value is regulated . Their control task is usually painless, but if they are in sensitive tissue, such as joints affected by a rheumatic disease, the pain increases.

When you need hot and cold What can you do to keep the pain at bay in bad weather? We can't prescribe everyone to go and live in Morocco – jokes Selmi – but certainly for a subcategory of patients milder temperatures can help. Who suffers from Osteoarthritis often benefits from warming the affected area by physical means such as hot plates or cloths while in case of acute arthritis often the cryotherapyor the application of cold to the suffering part, brings a partial benefit


