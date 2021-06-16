It is often said that the series go by, a bit like summer flirts: great enthusiasm, skyrocketing hype, they wear out quickly and then off, it’s time for a new title. True, but not for Boris. The “Italian custom-built” that makes fun of the mechanisms of certain (ugly) fiction by telling the backstage of “The eyes of the heart 2” lived a thousand lives. Born in 2007 from the genius of three talented authors, Torre-Ciarrapico-Vendruscolo, Boris also owes its success to the channel that produced and broadcast it with great courage and some risk: Fox Italia. If it is certain that at the beginning there were few people watching it on TV and that it spread thanks to piracy and word of mouth on the web and soon became a cult, it is undeniable that the libertarian, highly innovative and experimental matrix of the once Murdoch network , (now Fox is owned by Disney following the acquisition of 20th Century Fox) has done its part by contributing to the increasingly unstoppable success of Boris, which has given a further boost to the recent move to Netflix.

The result is that curiously today even the youngest ones, the same ones who were born while the pay TV broadcast the episodes of the series, know the characters’ jokes by heart, use an impressive number of quotes that have even entered common speech as catchphrases.

The extraordinary nature of this phenomenon lies precisely in the solid and very fanatic community that has been built around the protagonists and their stories: for those who see Boris, Pannofino is no longer the big name in dubbing, the voice of George Clooney but is and will remain René Ferretti , a director now disillusioned, resigned to the ugly who thinks only of taking home the day after having shot scenes written badly, and played worse, by recommended and inept actors, see Stanis and Corinna.

Backstage with him we find Arianna, the assistant director who helps René and knows how to curb the whims of the cast; the intern Alessandro, a pure man who suffers from it all but never loses hope that things can improve and then Duccio, the cinematographer who is more on the sofa to take a break than on the set to work. Not to forget the genuineness of Augusto Biascica, the true sympathy of the assistant editor, Itala and Sergio, a shabby production manager like many others.

Although they are certainly not ethical and professional reference models, we end up loving all the characters: thanks to a very good writing, a perfect and perfectly blended cast and the extreme honesty of the story, so caustic and irreverent as to be still current, more than ten years after the last season. Because basically, and this is Boris’ lesson if we ever get one, everything that happens on the set of “The Eyes of the Heart” has happened, happens, and will happen on every other set. Also in the upcoming one, after the summer, when the filming of the sequel will finally begin, that fourth chapter long requested by fans, which will be released this time under the Star Original brand of Disney +, the streaming giant that now has in charge the former Fox rights to the series. It will be there that we will discover together with Renè and the crew, if another television is really possible.