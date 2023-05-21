In social networks there are cases of ‘offer hunting’, who become a trend for the products they find at a great price, in the same way, employees or clients who reveal sales or brand promotions.

Therefore, a Walmart consumerbeing shocked by the action of a chain workerdecided to share it on the TikTok social network, to find an answer.

This is due to the fact that the user ‘@valvalentine8888’, being at Walmart, realized that they did not want to attend to a client for having previously acquired liquidations.

When leaving Walmart, he recounted a moment that bothered him, therefore, given his discomfort, he decided to record to tell Internet users what happened when paying at the supermarket checkout.

The young woman confessed that at the moment of paying, “the person in charge or I don’t know if I’m an area manager as the collection area and He told her that there was a lady who is dedicated to looking for sales at Walmart“.

And he even stressed that the man in charge gave them details of the woman physically, so that they will not charge her when she arrives at the checkout, supposedly, because she had already attended Walmart on multiple occasions, just to buy sales.

Which seemed very uncomfortable to her, because although she does not know if it is a rule, it was unfair to her that the client could no longer continue consuming “I don’t understand people’s lack of empathylike this type of situation, that is, what does it matter to her that a lady buys clearance sales”.

Well, the creator of the content points out that perhaps that Walmart is the one that is closest to the lady and she likes to look for sales, so by not serving her, she reflects a lack of respect from society.

