Of Livia Gamondi

The concept of One Health, born in the sixties, has now become fundamental and its importance has emerged in the eyes of the community, not only scientific, after the pandemic

Advances in science and medicine over the last 250 years have led us to consider health as something to be taken for granted. Today, we know that this is not true and what made us discover it was the pandemic which called into question much of what we took for granted. The vulnerabilities or weaknesses of the individual are closely linked to that of the community and the system. One health and circular health was the theme of the recent speech held in Milan by Ilaria Capua at Recordati Lectures, the cycle of events dedicated to the meeting between medical-scientific innovation and new technologies, which sees the participation of representatives from the world of science and innovation to discuss future scenarios. It was also an opportunity to talk about the book The words of circular health, which is also a theatrical show where Ilaria Capua together with other actors focuses attention on the essential relationship between the health of the earth and that of all its inhabitants. With this book she helps us build the path between past and future, using the words of yesterday, today and tomorrow to be able to imagine and define the idea of ​​circular health. See also 10 second balance test "predicts" longevity. If you can't, what can you do?

The One health concept born in the sixties when we began to understand that there was something in common between man, animals and the environment. And that our health is strictly dependent on animals and it is necessary to understand complex mechanisms. The drivers of system health could not be limited to humans, animals and the environment – explained Ilaria Capua, virologist, John Hopkins University, Bologna – it was necessary to find a way to share information because it is not possible to limit knowledge. We must think about circular health, because what happens in other areas and to others concerns us and also very closely. Today we must think of a single health for man, the environment and animals and that we must be able to put it into practice.

The pandemic has created a before and an after and today things are different: for example, the need to share information has become a fact, it is clear that it is not possible to limit knowledge. Circular health means finding systems to advance in the field of health and “curiosity” is the desire to discover the drive towards knowledge – continued the expert -. We cannot stop, we still have worlds to discover and verticalized knowledge. Today we are in an ideal moment to start again: the climate crisis has arrived forcefully, and the damage caused by rising temperatures is there for all to see. Being able to feed an increasingly populated planet will be more complicated, also because plant foods such as wheat, for example, are less nutritious than they used to be. This situation will not be completely reversible, but something can be done. See also Gilead tenders, 62 research projects awarded to support patients with chronic diseases

It is necessary for each of us to do something and we must not expect only institutional decision makers to make decisions. — Capua underlined — for example, the issue of antibiotic resistance concerns us all closely. In the near future it is expected that bacteria will be able to defeat antibiotics and according to the World Health Organization in 2050 there will be a higher number of deaths due to antibiotic resistance than to cancer. Each of us can make our own contribution to this, using antibiotics only when necessary and for the exact number of days prescribed by the doctor. And if some tablets remain, they must be disposed of in the appropriate containers and never thrown in the garbage. We live in a closed system and sooner or later everything returns.

Prevention is a fundamental tool of freedom and health is necessary to be free. Public health must be sustainable and capable of protecting citizens. Science alone is not enough, we must also use the social sciences and correctly communicate the results of the research concluded Capua. Everything is related and so are the disciplines. You need to understand and be prepared to be able to deal with emergencies and be far-sighted. Young people are a great resource and have a very high sensitivity towards the environment. See also Rare diseases, 'Sobi Talk': central human intelligence in synergy with the artificial'

